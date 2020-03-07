AllBadgers
No. 24 Wisconsin vs. Indiana: How to Watch, Projected Starters

Jake Kocorowski

Once 6-6 in conference play, the No. 24 Wisconsin Badgers are one game away from clinching at the very least a piece of the Big Ten regular season crown. In front of them on Saturday stands the Indiana Hoosiers, who look to add a key win onto its NCAA tournament resume on their Senior Day.

UW (20-10 overall, 13-6 Big Ten) has won six out of the last seven meetings with Indiana (19-11, 9-10), though the Hoosiers hold a 97-75 all-time series lead between the two programs. That includes a 55-28 advantage in Bloomington.

For what it's worth, Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard has won six of the eight matchups against one of college basketball's most notable brands.

AllBadgers.com presents all the info you need to catch the road clash to start the weekend, along with our previews, tiebreaker breakdowns and projected starters for both teams.

How to Watch

  • Teams: No. 24 Wisconsin Badgers vs. Indiana Hoosiers
  • Date: Saturday, March 7
  • Time: 11 a.m. CT
  • Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.
  • Television: ESPN with Jason Benetti on play-by-play duties, Mark Adams as analyst
  • Streaming (watch): ESPN.com/Watch and the ESPN app
  • Radio: Badger Radio Network with Matt Lepay doing the play-by-play and Mike Lucas providing analyst work
  • Streaming (listen): iHeartRadio app; SiriusXM 195

Odds

Game Previews on AllBadgers.com

Projected Starters

Wisconsin

Position
Player
PPG
RPG
APG

G

D'Mitrik Trice

10.0

4.0

4.2

G

Brevin Pritzl

8.2

3.7

0.7

F

Aleem Ford

8.5

4.4

1.1

G

Brad Davison

9.8

4.4

1.9

F

Nate Reuvers

12.9

4.4

0.5

*Based on Wisconsin's game notes

Indiana

Position
Players
PPG
RPG
APG

F

Justin Smith

10.5

5.3

0.9

F

Trayce Jackson-Davis

13.9

8.2

1.2

C

Joey Brunk

7.0

5.3

0.7

G

Alijami Durham

9.7

2.1

2.5

G

Rob Phinisee

7.3

2.6

3.2

*Based on Indiana's last game vs. Minnesota

Comments

