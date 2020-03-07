No. 24 Wisconsin vs. Indiana: How to Watch, Projected Starters

Once 6-6 in conference play, the No. 24 Wisconsin Badgers are one game away from clinching at the very least a piece of the Big Ten regular season crown. In front of them on Saturday stands the Indiana Hoosiers, who look to add a key win onto its NCAA tournament resume on their Senior Day.

UW (20-10 overall, 13-6 Big Ten) has won six out of the last seven meetings with Indiana (19-11, 9-10), though the Hoosiers hold a 97-75 all-time series lead between the two programs. That includes a 55-28 advantage in Bloomington.

For what it's worth, Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard has won six of the eight matchups against one of college basketball's most notable brands.

AllBadgers.com presents all the info you need to catch the road clash to start the weekend, along with our previews, tiebreaker breakdowns and projected starters for both teams.

How to Watch

Teams: No. 24 Wisconsin Badgers vs. Indiana Hoosiers

Date: Saturday, March 7

Time: 11 a.m. CT

Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.

Television: ESPN with Jason Benetti on play-by-play duties, Mark Adams as analyst

Streaming (watch): ESPN.com/Watch and the ESPN app

Radio: Badger Radio Network with Matt Lepay doing the play-by-play and Mike Lucas providing analyst work

Streaming (listen): iHeartRadio app; SiriusXM 195

Projected Starters

Wisconsin

Position Player PPG RPG APG G D'Mitrik Trice 10.0 4.0 4.2 G Brevin Pritzl 8.2 3.7 0.7 F Aleem Ford 8.5 4.4 1.1 G Brad Davison 9.8 4.4 1.9 F Nate Reuvers 12.9 4.4 0.5

*Based on Wisconsin's game notes

Indiana

Position Players PPG RPG APG F Justin Smith 10.5 5.3 0.9 F Trayce Jackson-Davis 13.9 8.2 1.2 C Joey Brunk 7.0 5.3 0.7 G Alijami Durham 9.7 2.1 2.5 G Rob Phinisee 7.3 2.6 3.2

*Based on Indiana's last game vs. Minnesota