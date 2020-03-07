Instant Reaction: Wisconsin Clinches Share of Big Ten Title with Win at Indiana

On the road inside Assembly Hall -- and on Indiana's Senior Day -- the No. 24 Wisconsin Badgers fought back and pulled off a 60-56 win over the Hoosiers.

This victory in Bloomington on Saturday clinched a share of the Big Ten regular season championship for UW (21-10 overall, 14-6 Big Ten). After dropping a road contest at Minnesota on Feb. 5, the team finished the conference schedule with eight straight wins.

Four Badgers scored in double figures for Greg Gard's program, who contained Indiana (19-12, 9-11) down the stretch.

AllBadgers.com presents our "Instant Reaction" post after each game, highlighting key stats, our player of the game and leaders for both programs.

Key Stats

First Half Shooting

Indiana three-point shooting percentage in first half: 55.6

Wisconsin three-point shooting percentage in first half: 46.2

No. of three-point attempts by Wisconsin in first half: 13

No. of total field goal attempts by Wisconsin in first half: 24

Both teams finished the first half missing their last five shots (Indiana was two for its last 12 before intermission)

Second Half Shooting

Wisconsin shooting percentage in final 20 minutes: 44.8 (13 of 29)

Indiana shooting percentage in final 20 minutes: 31.3 (10 of 32)

Indiana made just one of its last 14 field goal opportunities after the 10:04 mark of the second half

Scoring

Scoring drought by Indiana to end the first half: 4:51

Scoring drought by Wisconsin to end the first half: 4:28

Points in the paint in first 20 minutes for Wisconsin: Two

Points in the paint in final 20 minutes for Wisconsin: 18

No. of points combined by Micah Potter and Nate Reuvers in second half: 18

No. of second-half points by Brad Davison: Eight

Wisconsin's run from 6:33 mark of second half to end of game: 16-5

Rebounding

No. of offensive rebounds by Indiana in the second half: Nine

No. of offensive rebounds by Indiana overall: 12

Rebounding Stats Overall: Indiana 38, Wisconsin 34

Miscellaneous

Assists: Wisconsin 12, Indiana 9

Turnovers: Wisconsin 10, Indiana 7

Player of the Game

Let's go Micah Potter here for Wisconsin. Despite playing with four fouls late in the game, he scored 14 points and pulled down 11 rebounds with two steals in about 29 minutes of play. Nine of those 14 points came in the second half, and he helped assert more of a presence in the paint for the Badgers in those final 20 minutes.

He made five of eight baskets and connected on all three of his free throw attempts.

Leaders for Wisconsin

Junior forward Nate Reuvers: 17 points on 7-of-14 shooting, 2-of-3 from three-point range; seven rebounds

Redshirt junior forward Aleem Ford: 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting, 3-of-5 from three-point range; four rebounds

Redshirt junior forward Micah Potter: 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting, 3-of-3 from free throw line; 11 rebounds

Junior guard Brad Davison: 11 points on 3-of-8 shooting, 3-of-5 from three-point range

Redshirt junior guard D'Mitrik Trice: Four points on 2-of-10 shooting; five rebounds, five assists (just one turnover)

Leaders for Indiana