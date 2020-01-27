AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Previewing the Iowa Hawkeyes

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Jake Kocorowski

Needing to flip the page quickly, the Wisconsin Badgers hope to tame the Iowa Hawkeyes in another key Big Ten road matchup on Monday evening.

UW (12-8. 5-4 Big Ten) allowed Purdue to crash the boards often in a 70-51 loss in West Lafayette on Friday night. Now, Greg Gard's team will take on an Iowa (14-5, 5-3) program among the conference's best in offensive rebounds and riding a four-game winning streak dating back to Jan. 10. In those quartet of recent victories, the Hawkeyes defeated three ranked programs in Maryland, Michigan and Rutgers.

Iowa has won nine of 10 home games this season, and its lone loss came early in the season on Nov. 11 against DePaul during the Gavitt Games.

AllBadgers.com presents some key stats and players to watch before Wisconsin takes the floor in Carver-Hawkeye Arena (7:30 p.m. CT, BTN).

Iowa Team Stats, Rankings

Stats
Iowa
Iowa's Opponents

Points Per Game

80.2

70.3

Field Goal Percentage

46.0

42.5

Three-Point Percentage

36.1

30.7

Free Throw Percentage

73.6

72.6

Rebounds Per Game

38.7

33.9

Assists Per Game

18.4

14.3

Turnovers Per Game

12.3

12.9

Steals Per Game

6.5

6.4

Blocks Per Game

3.7

3.6

On the offensive side, Iowa leads the conference in scoring and assist-to-turnover ratio. It also ranks second in three-point field goal percentage and assists per game, and fourth in free throw percentage, field goal percentage and offensive rebounds per game (12.1).

Defensively, however, Iowa ranks 13th of 14 Big Ten teams in scoring defense and 12th in field goal percentage defense. The Hawkeyes currently sit fourth in the conference in steals per game.

Players to Watch

The Hawkeyes crush it on offensive end with the help of 6'11 junior center Luka Garza. The big man averages a double-double heading into the Monday night matchup -- 23.2 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. 

Garza leads the Big Ten in scoring and ranks second in rebounds and third in field goal percentage (56.1%). He also averages nearly four offensive boards per contest (3.7). According to Iowa, the Washington D.C. native also sits second in the conference in double-doubles recorded (11). 

Giving up 16 offensive rebounds against Purdue on Friday night, Wisconsin must clean up the glass efficiently -- and limit Garza being a major key to achieving this -- to have a chance inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Sophomore forward Joe Wieskamp leads the Big Ten in free throw percentage (87.7%) and ranks tied for fourth in three-point percentage (39.4%). The Muscatine, Iowa native also currently places second on the team in scoring (15.0 points per game), and he also brings down an average of six rebounds per contest.

Guards C.J. Fredrick and Connor McCaffery dish out over three assists per game for the Hawkeyes. McCaffery averages 3.6 per contest, and he also leads the conference in assist-to-turnover ratio (3.8). 

Fredrick, a 6'3 redshirt freshman, currently stands fifth in that category (2.2) but also adds nearly 11 points per game in his 16 starts. His shooting percentage currently sits at 52.6%, and he has made 31 of 64 three-point attempts (48.4%).

Coming off the bench, 6'10 forward Ryan Kriener shoots nearly 63 percent overall -- 41.7% from three -- and the senior brings in on average eight points per game. 

True freshman guard Joe Toussaint has contributed 6.9 points per game but ranks third on the team in free throw attempts (48). He has converted 77.1% of the those tries from the charity stripe.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wisconsin Offers 2022 In-State Standouts Jerry Cross, Billy Schrauth

A quick look at two in-state sophomores who received early offers from the Badgers.

Jake Kocorowski

With Scholarship Offers on the Table, Riley Nowakowski Walks On to Wisconsin

The 2020 state senior linebacker of the year breaks down his decision.

Jake Kocorowski

GAME THREAD: Wisconsin vs. Purdue

Follow along as the Badgers hope to derail the Boilermakers!

Jake Kocorowski

by

Jake Kocorowski

Breaking down Wisconsin's Recent 2021 Offers

A look at some recent 2021 offers by the Badgers.

Jake Kocorowski

2021 LB Jake Chaney Discusses Wisconsin Offer

A quick chat with the Southwest Florida linebacker.

Jake Kocorowski

Three Observations from Wisconsin's Loss at Purdue

A rough loss inside Mackey Arena.

Jake Kocorowski

Future Badger Breakdown: 2021 OL Riley Mahlman

A detailed look at the Badgers' offensive line commit

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin RB Bradrick Shaw Enters Transfer Portal

Best wishes to the former Badgers back.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin vs. Purdue: How to Watch, Projected Starters

All the info you need to catch the action in West Lafayette.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Basketball: Previewing the Purdue Boilermakers

A look at a team just one game over .500 heading into Friday night's contest.

Jake Kocorowski