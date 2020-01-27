Previewing the Iowa Hawkeyes

Needing to flip the page quickly, the Wisconsin Badgers hope to tame the Iowa Hawkeyes in another key Big Ten road matchup on Monday evening.

UW (12-8. 5-4 Big Ten) allowed Purdue to crash the boards often in a 70-51 loss in West Lafayette on Friday night. Now, Greg Gard's team will take on an Iowa (14-5, 5-3) program among the conference's best in offensive rebounds and riding a four-game winning streak dating back to Jan. 10. In those quartet of recent victories, the Hawkeyes defeated three ranked programs in Maryland, Michigan and Rutgers.

Iowa has won nine of 10 home games this season, and its lone loss came early in the season on Nov. 11 against DePaul during the Gavitt Games.

AllBadgers.com presents some key stats and players to watch before Wisconsin takes the floor in Carver-Hawkeye Arena (7:30 p.m. CT, BTN).

Iowa Team Stats, Rankings

Stats Iowa Iowa's Opponents Points Per Game 80.2 70.3 Field Goal Percentage 46.0 42.5 Three-Point Percentage 36.1 30.7 Free Throw Percentage 73.6 72.6 Rebounds Per Game 38.7 33.9 Assists Per Game 18.4 14.3 Turnovers Per Game 12.3 12.9 Steals Per Game 6.5 6.4 Blocks Per Game 3.7 3.6

On the offensive side, Iowa leads the conference in scoring and assist-to-turnover ratio. It also ranks second in three-point field goal percentage and assists per game, and fourth in free throw percentage, field goal percentage and offensive rebounds per game (12.1).

Defensively, however, Iowa ranks 13th of 14 Big Ten teams in scoring defense and 12th in field goal percentage defense. The Hawkeyes currently sit fourth in the conference in steals per game.

Players to Watch

The Hawkeyes crush it on offensive end with the help of 6'11 junior center Luka Garza. The big man averages a double-double heading into the Monday night matchup -- 23.2 points and 10.3 rebounds per game.

Garza leads the Big Ten in scoring and ranks second in rebounds and third in field goal percentage (56.1%). He also averages nearly four offensive boards per contest (3.7). According to Iowa, the Washington D.C. native also sits second in the conference in double-doubles recorded (11).

Giving up 16 offensive rebounds against Purdue on Friday night, Wisconsin must clean up the glass efficiently -- and limit Garza being a major key to achieving this -- to have a chance inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Sophomore forward Joe Wieskamp leads the Big Ten in free throw percentage (87.7%) and ranks tied for fourth in three-point percentage (39.4%). The Muscatine, Iowa native also currently places second on the team in scoring (15.0 points per game), and he also brings down an average of six rebounds per contest.

Guards C.J. Fredrick and Connor McCaffery dish out over three assists per game for the Hawkeyes. McCaffery averages 3.6 per contest, and he also leads the conference in assist-to-turnover ratio (3.8).

Fredrick, a 6'3 redshirt freshman, currently stands fifth in that category (2.2) but also adds nearly 11 points per game in his 16 starts. His shooting percentage currently sits at 52.6%, and he has made 31 of 64 three-point attempts (48.4%).

Coming off the bench, 6'10 forward Ryan Kriener shoots nearly 63 percent overall -- 41.7% from three -- and the senior brings in on average eight points per game.

True freshman guard Joe Toussaint has contributed 6.9 points per game but ranks third on the team in free throw attempts (48). He has converted 77.1% of the those tries from the charity stripe.