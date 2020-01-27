Wisconsin vs. Iowa: How to Watch, Projected Starters
Jake Kocorowski
The Wisconsin Badgers face its second Big Ten foe in four days when they battle the Iowa Hawkeyes inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Monday night.
Wisconsin (12-8 overall, 5-4 Big Ten) will need to move on quickly after its 70-51 defeat at Purdue on Friday night. Iowa (14-5, 5-3) defeated Rutgers on Wednesday at home, and Fran McCaffery's team boasts an impressive duo of scorers in center Luka Garza and Joe Wieskamp.
AllBadgers.com presents all the info you need to watch, listen or stream some Big Ten basketball to kick off your work week!
How to Watch
- Teams: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes
- Date: Monday, Jan. 27
- Time: 7:30 p.m. CT
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
- Television: BTN with Kevin Kugler on play-by-play duties and Stephen Bardo as analyst
- Steaming (television): FOX Sports GO app or foxsportsgo.com
- Radio: Badger Radio Network with Matt Lepay doing the play-by-play and Mike Lucas providing analyst work
- Streaming (listen): iHeartRadio app; SiriusXM 381
Projected Starters
Wisconsin
Position
Player
PPG
RPG
APG
G
D'Mitrik Trice
9.1
4.1
3.4
F
Aleem Ford
7.7
3.6
1.2
G
Kobe King
10.0
2.8
1.6
G
Brad Davison
8.9
4.6
1.8
F
Nate Reuvers
13.8
5.2
0.6
*Based off of previous starting lineups
Iowa
Position
Player
PPG
RPG
APG
G
Joe Toussaint
6.9
2.1
2.7
G
C.J. Fredrick
10.9
1.9
3.1
G
Connor McCaffery
6.5
4.6
3.6
F
Joe Wieskamp
15.0
6.0
1.9
C
Luka Garza
23.2
10.3
1.0