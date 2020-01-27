Wisconsin vs. Iowa: How to Watch, Projected Starters

The Wisconsin Badgers face its second Big Ten foe in four days when they battle the Iowa Hawkeyes inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Monday night.

Wisconsin (12-8 overall, 5-4 Big Ten) will need to move on quickly after its 70-51 defeat at Purdue on Friday night. Iowa (14-5, 5-3) defeated Rutgers on Wednesday at home, and Fran McCaffery's team boasts an impressive duo of scorers in center Luka Garza and Joe Wieskamp.

AllBadgers.com presents all the info you need to watch, listen or stream some Big Ten basketball to kick off your work week!

How to Watch

Teams: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

Date: Monday, Jan. 27

Time: 7:30 p.m. CT

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Television: BTN with Kevin Kugler on play-by-play duties and Stephen Bardo as analyst

Steaming (television): FOX Sports GO app or foxsportsgo.com

Radio: Badger Radio Network with Matt Lepay doing the play-by-play and Mike Lucas providing analyst work

Streaming (listen): iHeartRadio app; SiriusXM 381

Game Previews from AllBadgers.com

Odds

Projected Starters

Wisconsin

Position Player PPG RPG APG G D'Mitrik Trice 9.1 4.1 3.4 F Aleem Ford 7.7 3.6 1.2 G Kobe King 10.0 2.8 1.6 G Brad Davison 8.9 4.6 1.8 F Nate Reuvers 13.8 5.2 0.6

*Based off of previous starting lineups

Iowa

Position Player PPG RPG APG G Joe Toussaint 6.9 2.1 2.7 G C.J. Fredrick 10.9 1.9 3.1 G Connor McCaffery 6.5 4.6 3.6 F Joe Wieskamp 15.0 6.0 1.9 C Luka Garza 23.2 10.3 1.0

*Based off of Iowa's game notes