AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Redshirt Freshman Forward Joe Hedstrom to Miss Rest of 2019-20 Season

Jake Kocorowski

Before Wisconsin faced Milwaukee on Saturday afternoon, the program announced that redshirt freshman forward Joe Hedstrom will miss the rest of the 2019-20 season. According to the press release, the UW Sports Medicine staff noted the second-year big man "underwent successful knee surgery."

Hedstrom has played in six games and 14 total minutes this season, averaging 0.3 points and 0.3 rebounds per game. He recorded a season-high five minutes against McNeese State on Nov. 13 and three minutes each when Wisconsin (5-5, 1-1 Big Ten) hosted McNeese State and Indiana.

Though Hedstrom has played sparingly this season, the absence of the Hopkins, Minn., native cuts the depth in the front court a bit despite redshirt junior Micah Potter returning to the court.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Greg Gard on Milwaukee Honoring Howard Moore

Jake Kocorowski

A great gesture by the in-state program

Current Badgers Know Tradition, Lore of Rose Bowl

Jake Kocorowski

This Wisconsin team knows it can leave a legacy.

A Look at Wisconsin 2021 Recruiting Targets

Jake Kocorowski

Never too early to look ahead to what could be with the next class.

VIDEOS: Micah Potter, Nate Reuvers on Complementing Each Other

Jake Kocorowski

The Badgers' big men chatted with the media after Wisconsin's in-state victory over Milwaukee.

Shrugging Off "Jitters," Micah Potter Makes Impression in Wisconsin Debut

Jake Kocorowski

Some things to clean up, but the Badgers' big man heard his name called often on Saturday.

Three Observations from Wisconsin's Win vs. Milwaukee

Jake Kocorowski

Quick takeaways from the Kohl Center.

Wisconsin vs. Milwaukee: How to Watch; Projected Starters

Jake Kocorowski

All you need to know for the Badgers' return to the court.

Podcast: Breaking Down Wisconsin's 2020 Signees

Jake Kocorowski

Breaking down a new class of Wisconsin Badgers signees and more!

Welcome to AllBadgers.com, a Sports Illustrated Channel

Jake Kocorowski

A new site dedicated to all things Wisconsin athletics. Let's have some fun.

Four-star OLB Kaden Johnson Commits to Wisconsin

Jake Kocorowski

A huge get for the Badgers' defense during the early signing period