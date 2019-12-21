Before Wisconsin faced Milwaukee on Saturday afternoon, the program announced that redshirt freshman forward Joe Hedstrom will miss the rest of the 2019-20 season. According to the press release, the UW Sports Medicine staff noted the second-year big man "underwent successful knee surgery."

Hedstrom has played in six games and 14 total minutes this season, averaging 0.3 points and 0.3 rebounds per game. He recorded a season-high five minutes against McNeese State on Nov. 13 and three minutes each when Wisconsin (5-5, 1-1 Big Ten) hosted McNeese State and Indiana.

Though Hedstrom has played sparingly this season, the absence of the Hopkins, Minn., native cuts the depth in the front court a bit despite redshirt junior Micah Potter returning to the court.