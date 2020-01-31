Greg Gard, Badgers Discuss Kobe King Leaving Wisconsin

MADISON -- As reporters encompassed the podium area inside the Kohl Center media room on Thursday afternoon, head coach Greg Gard first addressed one of the two elephants in the room.

Less than 24 hours earlier on Wednesday, redshirt sophomore guard Kobe King announced his intention to leave the Wisconsin men's basketball program. What was officially called a "personal matter" on the team's official Twitter account to explain King's absence in Iowa City on Monday turned into a departure that will be felt on the court for a team vying for an NCAA Tournament spot.

“I got a chance to meet with Kobe on Tuesday, and we talked -- and like I said in my statement yesterday -- support him in his decision," Gard said. "It’s his right to do what he feels is in his best interest, and our team obviously supports Kobe and wishes him the best as he goes forward."

Gard also stated he had "great respect" for King, who averaged 10 points and 2.8 rebounds per game in 19 starts for Wisconsin this season.

"Really love the kid like one of my own, but we all go through decisions that we have to make at different points in times in our life," Gard said. "I respect that and support Kobe going forward and can help, will help him in any way I can.”

When asked by a reporter when he had "an inkling" that King might be deciding to step away from the program, Gard acknowledged that he, the staff and players were informed just before practice on Saturday.

Redshirt junior guard D'Mitrik Trice disclosed on Thursday afternoon that they found out about what he described as King's leave of absence right before watching film a day after the 70-51 loss at Purdue.

"Everybody was pretty shocked," Trice said. "Everybody was kind of a little bit confused. A few of us had talked to him after the game and things like that. We knew that he was upset, but at the end of the day, it was really his decision, and he kind of told us all at the same time.”

Trice noted his now-former teammate's frustrations physically manifesting during the road defeat at West Lafayette. In 27 minutes, 35 seconds of play, King scored zero points on 0-of-5 shooting on the evening and missed both free throw attempts.

"Tears were coming down his face at halftime and after the game," Trice said about King. "I talked to him a little bit after the game. I could tell he was a little upset. But yeah, we all figured out the next day that he decided that he was going to take a leave of absence.”

Wisconsin traveled across state borders to take on No. 18 Iowa earlier this week without King. It eventually lost the 68-62 conference contest in a game where the Badgers led by as much as 12 with over seven minutes left in regulation.

On Wednesday afternoon, King publicly announced his decision to step away from the program via an Instagram post. Minutes later, UW officially tweeted the guard left the team.

Trice sent a tweet supporting King and his decision.

“He's just another another guy on our team," Trice said. "He's another brother, another friend, and we treat them like family. Whatever he decides to do with his life, it's his business and we got to just continue to support him in any way we can.”

Now with the loss of both King and junior guard Brad Davison -- the latter of whom received a one-game suspension for his flagrant 1 foul in the final minute of the Iowa loss -- UW sits at 12-9 overall, 5-5 in Big Ten play as it prepares to host No. 14 Michigan State (16-5, 8-2) on Saturday.

In the final 10 contests of the regular season, the team will need to replace King's production on the floor and his ability to get in the paint to create opportunities. In conference play, he led the team in points per game (12.6) while shooting over 52% from the field.

From the perspective of redshirt senior guard Brevin Pritzl, not having King means the team will have to play its game with the guys they have.

“It's going to be a loss missing Kobe and what he brought to the table for us," Pritzl said, "but that's on us to come together as a team, kind of make up for what isn't there or whatever is lacking. It really just comes down to sticking with each other and uniting, and then playing with that same intensity and fire that we show and just kind of keeping up with that.”

Trice believes not only his role will change with King's departure but everyone's.

"Everybody's going to have to step up their offensive ability and what he brings on the defensive end is guarding their wings and things like that," Trice said. "Everybody's going to have to step up in a major way on both sides of the floor. We're going to continue to work and the coaches are going to put us in the right places to be successful."

At one point in his media availability -- with the news of King leaving and Davison's suspension -- Gard was asked if he was happy with the direction of the program. He replied he was because of what he saw on the court Monday night in Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“There are two isolated, completely different situations, and I respect Kobe for his," Gard said. "He has the right to do what he feels is best for him. End of story. That's his choice. We talked about it. Like I said, I love him like one of my own -- always have, always will -- and that's his choice to do what he feels is best for him and we'll support him and help him however we can.

“With Brad, it's the same thing. You support him through a hard time, and you go to bat for him when you can. Like I said, the guys that I got in my locker room, how they practiced today, how they competed Monday night, and their focus right now is having a great practice again tomorrow and getting ready for a really good Michigan State team on Saturday."

Looking at the future, Gard also mentioned the nearly two handfuls of current commits and signees in the upcoming 2020 and 2021 recruiting classes.

"As I talked about earlier, the nine guys, we talk to those guys all the time, and they are chomping at the bit," Gard said. "They understand. They’re competitors. They don't win every game that they play in high school either so people that have been in the arena and been in that, they understand what this is about.”

AllBadgers.com wants to immensely thank Tamira Madsen for the audio of Trice and Pritzl.