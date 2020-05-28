Wisconsin guard Lorne Bowman on the Incoming 2020 Badgers

For the 2020 class, Wisconsin signed five scholarship players and welcomed one walk-on to the program. ESPN designates this group of incoming Badgers as the No. 19 team in the country, while 247Sports composite rankings rates it at No. 27 in the nation for this past recruiting cycle.

According to point guard Lorne Bowman, the players have "gotten really close with each other."

"We have a group chat that we talk in every once in a while," Bowman told AllBadgers.con on Monday. "We all have Zoom calls sometimes, so just getting to know the guys -- what they like to do, what they don't like to do. Everybody's pretty silly, so it should be fun when we all get to campus and really get to know each other. I'm really excited."

AllBadgers.com asked Bowman about each of the other five incoming Badgers and what stands out about them from the highlights or film that he has seen of them:

On guard Johnny Davis: "I felt like Johnny's super athletic. That stood out to me right out from jump street. Just his ability to be able to get to the rim, also knock down shots at the same time, and then I really feel like he has a great potential to be something special on defense. His length plus his athleticism, and being able to slide his feet and cut guys off, he should be really, really an all-around great player."

On guard Jordan Davis: "His ability to distribute the ball, as well as his defensive prowess. He's really aggressive, he takes pride in playing defense. Also, he's able to step out and knock down a 15-to-30 footer. Both of those guys, they're twins, and they're probably gonna feed off each other's energy. That's what we need. So I'm really excited to get to play with both of those guys."

On forward Ben Carlson: "Super athletic. Again, another super-athletic wing. Him being able to get out, make plays for others as well as for himself. He's also able to step out and shoot the ball, too, so it should be really, really interesting to see how he (will) intricate with our offense this year. So I'm really, really excited about his place as well."

On center Steven Crowl: "Steven Crowl, definitely the potential and the upside that this kid has. Really long, tall, athletic, can step out, can post up as well. Clears the boards. His potential is what I'm really, really excited about when somebody actually gets to work with him and working on his game. He's going to be really, really good."

On walk-on forward Carter Gilmore: "That's gonna be my roommate. ... Definitely his versatility. A couple of highlights I've seen him clearing the boards, getting a couple of tip dunks and stuff like that. Him being able to step out and shoot the three, can post up, take it off the dribble so I'm really, really excited about Carter. I feel like he has a lot of upside just like Steven. When we really get to working, it should be really nice."

On Friday, check back with AllBadgers.com to discuss more from Bowman on how his relationship with Wisconsin has grown, his goals and what he can bring to the Badgers starting next season.