Wisconsin basketball loses another key starter
The Wisconsin women’s basketball team has lost another starter, as Ronnie Porter told BadgerExtra that she will enter the transfer portal.
Porter joins leading scorer Serah Williams among others to make the decision to leave the program since the resignation of head coach Marisa Moseley earlier this month.
A native of Minnesota, Porter averaged 8.6 points and almost four rebounds per game, including 5.1 assists a night, which ranked second in the Big Ten Conference.
Porter, a junior, will have one season of eligibility remaining. She played in 88 games over the past three years, making 62 starts.
During her sophomore season, Porter posted 10.6 points and 5.5 rebounds per game with four assists.
Along with Porter and Williams, Tessa Grady, Gracie Grzesk and D’Yanis Jimenez have all entered the transfer portal. Natalie Leuzinger, Tess Myers and Halle Douglass will all graduate.