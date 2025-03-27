All Badgers

Wisconsin basketball loses guard to transfer portal

Camren Hunter enters transfer portal following one season at Wisconsin

Dana Becker

Camren Hunter has opted to enter the transfer portal after just one season at Wisconsin.
Camren Hunter has opted to enter the transfer portal after just one season at Wisconsin. / Mark Hoffman
Minutes likely would have been there for Camren Hunter next year in the Wisconsin rotation. Instead, the former Central Arkansas standout has opted to enter the transfer portal.

Pete Nakos reported the news regarding Hunter, who played in 11 games this past season for the Badgers. He finished three total points, five rebounds and one assist.

Hunter was a standout at Central Arkansas over two seasons, and seemed like a perfect fit for the Wisconsin offense. He scored over 900 points in two years, including 506 with 50 made 3-pointers in 2022-23. 

A native of Bryant, Arkansas, the 6-foot-2 Hunter spent the 2023-24 season taking a redshirt after suffering an injury. He was the Atlantic Sun Conference freshman of the year, making the first and third teams for the league.

Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

