Wisconsin basketball loses guard to transfer portal
Minutes likely would have been there for Camren Hunter next year in the Wisconsin rotation. Instead, the former Central Arkansas standout has opted to enter the transfer portal.
Pete Nakos reported the news regarding Hunter, who played in 11 games this past season for the Badgers. He finished three total points, five rebounds and one assist.
Hunter was a standout at Central Arkansas over two seasons, and seemed like a perfect fit for the Wisconsin offense. He scored over 900 points in two years, including 506 with 50 made 3-pointers in 2022-23.
A native of Bryant, Arkansas, the 6-foot-2 Hunter spent the 2023-24 season taking a redshirt after suffering an injury. He was the Atlantic Sun Conference freshman of the year, making the first and third teams for the league.