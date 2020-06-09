The 2020 edition of the I-94 rivalry has a date.

Both Wisconsin and Marquette announced via social media that their men's basketball programs will meet on Saturday, Dec. 5. The meeting will take place inside Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, though the time has not been announced.

Wisconsin is 68-58 all-time against Marquette leading up to the 127th scheduled matchup taking place later this year. Last season on Nov. 17, the Badgers contained standout guard Markus Howard to 18 points on 6-of-21 shooting as Greg Gard's team rolled to a 77-61 victory over the Golden Eagles.

UW connected on nearly 48% of its three-point attempts for the game, 90% from the free throw line, while containing Marquette to 37.3% shooting overall from the floor. Six Badgers scored in double figures on that November afternoon, led by guards Brad Davison and Brevin Pritzl who contributed 15 points each. The latter made four of six shots, including three of four from three-point range, to go along with 13 total rebounds. Six of those boards were on the offensive end for the redshirt senior.

In Madison, Wisconsin holds a 38-18 advantage over Marquette in the series that dates back to December of 1917. In Milwaukee, however, the Golden Eagles lead 40-29 over the Badgers. The last time UW played in the Cream City, it lost a second-half lead and eventually fell 74-69 in overtime. That was the first time the program had played in the brand-new Fiserv Forum.

Since 2010, the programs have split the last 10 contests evenly.