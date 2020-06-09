AllBadgers
Wisconsin-Marquette's 2020 Contest Set for December

Jake Kocorowski

The 2020 edition of the I-94 rivalry has a date.

Both Wisconsin and Marquette announced via social media that their men's basketball programs will meet on Saturday, Dec. 5. The meeting will take place inside Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, though the time has not been announced.

Wisconsin is 68-58 all-time against Marquette leading up to the 127th scheduled matchup taking place later this year. Last season on Nov. 17, the Badgers contained standout guard Markus Howard to 18 points on 6-of-21 shooting as Greg Gard's team rolled to a 77-61 victory over the Golden Eagles.

UW connected on nearly 48% of its three-point attempts for the game, 90% from the free throw line, while containing Marquette to 37.3% shooting overall from the floor. Six Badgers scored in double figures on that November afternoon, led by guards Brad Davison and Brevin Pritzl who contributed 15 points each. The latter made four of six shots, including three of four from three-point range, to go along with 13 total rebounds. Six of those boards were on the offensive end for the redshirt senior.

In Madison, Wisconsin holds a 38-18 advantage over Marquette in the series that dates back to December of 1917. In Milwaukee, however, the Golden Eagles lead 40-29 over the Badgers. The last time UW played in the Cream City, it lost a second-half lead and eventually fell 74-69 in overtime. That was the first time the program had played in the brand-new Fiserv Forum.

Since 2010, the programs have split the last 10 contests evenly.

20 on '20: Wisconsin's Special Teams

Looking at a group that will have to replace a lot in the return game and on particular units.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Unveils Initial Return Plan for Football, Volleyball Student-Athletes

On Monday, UW released its directive as football and volleyball student-athletes voluntarily come back to campus.

Jake Kocorowski

20 on '20: Wisconsin's Deepest Position Groups

A new series dedicated to topics about the Badgers heading into next season

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Football Players 'Allowed to Return' to Campus Next Week

AllBadgers.com has asked UW for confirmation, but reports tell a welcomed return.

Jake Kocorowski

CTBadger

Will Ryan Named Green Bay Men's Basketball Head Coach

Ryan also worked as part of the Badgers staff in the early-to-mid 2000s.

Jake Kocorowski

Around the Sports Illustrated College Network: June 7th

Looking around the Big Ten, SEC to Big 12 and more!

Jake Kocorowski

Alvis Whitted 'Thrilled and Fired Up' to be at Wisconsin

From a conversation in late May, the new Badgers wide receivers coach chats about his new career in Madison and establishing rapport during a pandemic.

Jake Kocorowski

2021 Four-Star TE Terrance Ferguson Discusses Top 5 Programs

A look at the handful of programs at the top of the Colorado standout's list.

Jake Kocorowski

2021 Four-Star TE Feels Wisconsin is 'Top Three, Top Two'

A chat with the four-star product about his top schools, virtual visits and potentially a decision forthcoming.

Jake Kocorowski

Mark Murphy: Wisconsin, Notre Dame 'Still Planning to Play' at Lambeau Field

A Saturday column from the NFL exec clears up a previous report.

Jake Kocorowski