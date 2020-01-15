Inside Brad Davison's Game-Winning Three-Pointer

MADISON -- In about two seconds, two plays drastically changed Wisconsin’s fortunes late in the second half of Tuesday night's showdown against No. 17 Maryland.

With 13.6 seconds remaining and Terps guard Darryl Morsell inbounding the possession, junior guard Brad Davison forced what would officially become a steal. Though unable to bring it in fully, he hit the ball with enough force to deflect off of Morsell's leg, who was still out of bounds, to give UW one more chance for a scoring opportunity after a shot clock violation mere seconds earlier.

That would set up Wisconsin feeding Davison again for another clutch moment, a three-pointer from the right corner with just over 11 seconds in the second half, that eventually allowed the Badgers to pull off a 56-54 win over No. 17 Maryland.

"It was more or less knowing we had a lot of time with 12 seconds that we didn't necessarily have to shoot it if it wasn't going to be open," head coach Greg Gard said after the game. "But obviously he came pretty clean, and he's very courageous. That play he made to steal it and to have the wherewithal to throw it off the guy's leg out of bounds, the kid's a winner. He just makes winning plays and turned around, then made another one."

As the Badgers took their respective positions on the court with about 12.4 seconds remaining, Davison started near the free throw line as redshirt junior guard D'Mitrik Trice prepared to throw the in-bounds pass.

Davison swung over to the right side of the court, and with some help, he reached the right corner of the floor without Maryland guard Darryl Morsell to contest for a second.

"Coach (Gard) had a great play call, something that we've ran throughout the year and had a lot of success with," Davison said after the game. "I don't know if it was Nate (Reuvers) or Brevin (Pritzl), but someone must have gotten Morsell pretty good on the screen because he got me (open).

Sitting next to Davison up on the podium of the Kohl Center media room, Reuvers -- who scored a team-high 17 points in the win -- softly cut in.

"I think it was me."

The two class of 2017 signees looked at each other. Reuvers, in fact, set the major screen to spring Davison open to drain the go-ahead trey, though replays showed Pritzl having some contact with the Terrapins guard before Reuvers constructed a solid proverbial wall.

"Nate said it was Nate. Got a lot of daylight, got a really good look," Davision said. "Those are shots that we drill, whether it's in practice, or if I'm in here late nights, early mornings, those are kind of shots that you dream about and you think about. So to have the opportunity, very thankful for that opportunity and see the ball drop -- but most importantly, that's a big win for this team. Whenever you can stack two wins in a row in this league, especially this year, it goes a long ways and it'll make Friday a really fun game (against Michigan State)."

It was the second consecutive game that Davison scored double figures for Wisconsin (11-6, 4-2 Big Ten). After contributing 11 points and 13 rebounds in the road win at Penn State on Saturday, he finished Tuesday night's affair against Maryland with 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting. That included draining two of five from three-point range to go along with three rebounds.

Though it was only the third time in the last 12 games Davison went over the double-digit mark in points, Gard called out the attributes as to why the junior stays on the court.

"He's the heartbeat. I've said that before," Gard said. "I don't play him necessarily because of the numbers that he produces. He obviously shot the ball well tonight, made big plays, but he's on that floor because he's the mortar between our bricks. The kid's just a winner. He's gritty. He's tough. He's got great leadership ability, great leadership skills."