GAME THREAD: No. 17 Maryland vs. Wisconsin

MADISON -- Be sure to stay informed with all the action inside the Kohl Center on Tuesday night as Wisconsin looks to upset another Top 25 team in the No. 17 Maryland Terrapins.

Wisconsin (10-6 overall, 3-2 Big Ten) comes off an impressive nine-point win over Penn State on Saturday thanks in part to Micah Potter's career-high 24 points and 13 rebounds.

Maryland (13-3, 3-2) fell on the road at Iowa last Friday, but the Terps hope to assert themselves away from the XFINITY Center with help from guard Anthony Cowan, Jr. and Jalen Smith.

Be sure to check out game previews as seen in the links below and follow along. Give us your thoughts in the comments below!

Game Previews from AllBadgers.com

Pregame Notes

Eric Ayala starts over Aaron Wiggins for Maryland

Same starting five for the Badgers

FIRST HALF

First Media Timeout

Wisconsin jumps out to a 7-4 lead with 15:57 to play in the first half. Cowan and Smith each have a bucket, while three Badgers (Reuvers, Davison and King) each have scored.

Second Media Timeout

Wisconsin up over No. 17 Maryland 16-9 with 11:23 remaining in the first half. Micah Potter came into the game and now has seven points and a steal in about three minutes of action. Kobe King with four points. Jalen Smith leading the way for the Terps with seven points.

Badgers have connected on seven of 13 field goal attempts, Terps four of 11.

Third Media Timeout

UW up 23-18 with 7:59 remaining the first half. Wisconsin shooting nearly 59% from the field so far. Potter with seven points and a rebound, Reuvers now with six. Smith and Cowan Jr. with seven points each for Maryland. Nice defensive play by true freshman forward Tyler Wahl there to force a travel.

Final Media Timeout

UW up 27-20 with 2:57 left in the first half. Terps just one for their last seven field goal attempts. Potter now with nine points, but Badgers went through a drought of over 3:30 without making a basketball.