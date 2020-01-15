Three Observations from Wisconsin's Win vs No. 17 Maryland

MADISON -- After allowing Maryland to come back to take the lead in the second half, something seen last week in a home loss to Illinois, Wisconsin fought back and eventually pulled off a 56-54 win inside the Kohl Center on Tuesday night.

Wisconsin (11-6, 4-2 Big Ten) saw big contributions from a trio of juniors,, and despite struggling to stop its opponent to start the second half, made enough adjustments and plays to put together a winning streak.

AllBadgers.com presents three observations from the win. Note we will update with quotes shortly.

Brad Davison redeems himself after a poor shot in 13 seconds

What a wild finish for the junior guard. With Wisconsin trailing by one at 54-53, Davison attempted to draw a foul as the seconds ticked down. The attempt did not hit rim and led to a shot clock violation.

The next ensuing inbounds for Maryland, Davison's hustle play in trailing allowed him to make a steal and deflect the ball off of guard Darryl Morsell, who was still out of bounds. That gave Wisconsin possession back and set up for another opportunity to take the lead late.

Davison then caught the ball off the right corner and drilled a three-pointer for the eventual game-winner.

The guard finished with 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting, 2-of-5 from three-point range, along with three rebounds.

Second half sees another opponent nearly gain another win inside the Kohl Center, but Wisconsin turns it around

Maryland (13-4, 3-3) eventually cooled to below 50% shooting in the final 20 minutes to finish at 45.5%. After Davison's pair or free throws at the 17:53 mark, however UMD pulled off runs of 10-2 in a 3:39 span and 12-4 in a 5:12 spree to take a three-point advantage over UW.

The Terps also out-rebounded the Badgers by a 17-8 margin in that frame. That included seven offensive rebounds, though Mark Turgeon's team only scored five second-chance points in the second half.

Anthony Cowan, Jr. and Jalen Smith combined for 20 points on 7-of-13 shooting after halftime. For that matter, Cowan (16), Smith (18) and guard Aaron Wiggins (13) eventually all scored in double figures for the Terps on the night.

At one point, Maryland pulled off its biggest lead of the night at 49-44 with 7:33 to play after a Smith completing a three-point play. However, Wisconsin worked to whittle it down over time, locked down on defense enough and eventually retook a lead at 51-50 on Kobe King's layup with 2:51 to play.

From the 6:42 mark to 2:30 left in the game, Maryland made just one of five attempts from the field and scored just one point (a Smith free throw).

Nate Reuvers and Micah Potter provide boost

The duo showcased their offensive prowess again on the Kohl Center floor in combining for 31 of UW's 56 points on the night. Reuvers scored a team-high 17 points on 7-of-15 shooting in 26:58 of action. Seeing time on the floor for less than half that time (13:02), Potter added 14 points and hit on six of seven of his shots.

The forwards combined to make four three-pointers, and Potter continued his hot streak from deep in connecting on two of his three opportunities.

Reuvers, Potter and Davison combined to make 18 of 31 from the field. The rest of the team? Four of 18 (22.2%) in field goal attempts.