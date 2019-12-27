AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

VIDEOS: Micah Potter, Brad Davison, Dean Oliver During Badgers Availability

Jake Kocorowski

MADISON -- Later this week, the Wisconsin Badgers travel to Knoxville to take on the Tennessee Volunteers in their penultimate non-conference matchup of the 2019-20 regular season. On Thursday, AllBadgers.com spoke with UW assistant coach Dean Oliver, forward Micah Potter and guard Brad Davison regarding a variety of topics, as seen below.

Assistant coach Dean Oliver

As seen in the video above, Oliver chats about his discussions with guard D'Mitrik Trice, Davison's stat line against Milwaukee with his five assists, and getting the chance to practice in Tennessee.

Forward Micah Potter

The redshirt junior forward discusses some positives from his performance against Milwaukee and working with Nate Reuvers on the floor at the same time.

Guard Brad Davison

The junior guard talks about Wisconsin's road woes, the benefits of going home for the holidays between games and more.

Brad Davison 2 26Dec2019
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rose Bowl Recall: Bradie Ewing

Jake Kocorowski

A new series dives into particular Badgers' experiences and moments.

Wohler on Wisconsin Commitment: "I Just Realized That’s Where I Wanted to Be"

Jake Kocorowski

An in-depth discussion with the four-star safety and his decision to stay home to play for the Badgers.

VIDEOS: Badgers discuss Oregon, bowl games

Jake Kocorowski

Catching up on some player interviews from last week.

Breaking Down Wisconsin's Recruiting Classes Rankings in Paul Chryst Era

Jake Kocorowski

A quick look at where the Badgers have emerged since the former player took reins of the program.

D'Mitrik Trice Named Big Ten Co-Player of the Week

Jake Kocorowski

A well-deserved honor for the redshirt junior guard.

Four-star 2021 Safety Hunter Wohler Commits to Wisconsin

Jake Kocorowski

Make that No. 8 for the Wisconsin Badgers for the class of 2021

Greg Gard on Milwaukee Honoring Howard Moore

Jake Kocorowski

A great gesture by the in-state program

Current Badgers Know Tradition, Lore of Rose Bowl

Jake Kocorowski

This Wisconsin team knows it can leave a legacy.

A Look at Wisconsin 2021 Recruiting Targets

Jake Kocorowski

Never too early to look ahead to what could be with the next class.

VIDEOS: Micah Potter, Nate Reuvers on Complementing Each Other

Jake Kocorowski

The Badgers' big men chatted with the media after Wisconsin's in-state victory over Milwaukee.