MADISON -- Later this week, the Wisconsin Badgers travel to Knoxville to take on the Tennessee Volunteers in their penultimate non-conference matchup of the 2019-20 regular season. On Thursday, AllBadgers.com spoke with UW assistant coach Dean Oliver, forward Micah Potter and guard Brad Davison regarding a variety of topics, as seen below.

Assistant coach Dean Oliver

As seen in the video above, Oliver chats about his discussions with guard D'Mitrik Trice, Davison's stat line against Milwaukee with his five assists, and getting the chance to practice in Tennessee.

Forward Micah Potter

The redshirt junior forward discusses some positives from his performance against Milwaukee and working with Nate Reuvers on the floor at the same time.

Guard Brad Davison

The junior guard talks about Wisconsin's road woes, the benefits of going home for the holidays between games and more.