Badgers Flipping the Page After Home Loss to Illinois

MADISON -- Sometimes a quick turnaround is just what the doctor ordered.

After upsetting the then-No. 5 team in the nation in Ohio State on Jan. 3, Wisconsin’s four-game winning streak came to a screeching halt inside the Kohl Center with a 71-70 loss to Illinois on Wednesday night.

A one-point defeat in a game where one defensive stop, one basket made, one free throw swishing through a net, is a tough pill to swallow -- especially in a winnable contest that took place on UW’s home court. A day after the loss, the Badgers practiced inside the Nicholas-Johnson Pavilion as they prepared to face No. 20 Penn State in a key road contest this weekend.

To junior guard Brad Davison, one of the blessings about basketball is the fact one has to turn the page quickly.

“Football you got to wait a whole week, so (with basketball) you get another opportunity in a tough, tough environment against a really good team, top 25 team in Penn State,” Davison told AllBadgers.com on Thursday. “We're really looking forward to the opportunity to get back out there, but we love that quick turnaround.

"In this league, every game’s tough. There’s a lesson in every single loss and every single win so you take it, you learn from it, and you get to go back to work.”

Like Davison, redshirt junior forward Micah Potter echoed the football analogy, where that particular program for the university needs to wait a week to get back on the field during its regular season. College basketball is different. When looking at Wisconsin’s schedule in the upcoming week, it will head to Happy Valley to take on the Nittany Lions on Saturday (Jan. 11), then face No. 12 Maryland at home on Jan. 14 before traveling to East Lansing to battle No. 8 Michigan State on Jan. 17.

From Potter’s perspective, players also need to develop a short-term mindset.

“You can't be moping around,” Potter said. “You can take that night and look at the game and be frustrated about it and kind of learn from your mistakes but the next day, today, we started preparing for Penn State. You got to be able to be focused and alert and positive-minded and all that kind of stuff because we got to prepare for a really good Penn State team. So that's the beauty of basketball, but it's also a skill that you have to develop.

“Going forward, like I said, practice was really good today. Guys were alert, guys were ready to go preparing for Penn State. Physically, we played hard in practice for the time that we did, because we didn't have too crazy of a practice today just because we had a game yesterday and just try and keep our legs fresh.”

However, Wisconsin (9-6 overall, 2-2 Big Ten) did look at the film from Wednesday’s loss to Illinois, one that snapped a 15-game winning streak over its conference foe that dated back to January 2011. In such a state the Big Ten is in this season, where as of Friday morning 10 teams hold records between 3-1 and 2-3, UW lost an opportunity to be tied for second with Maryland and Rutgers heading into the aforementioned rough stretch in the next seven days.

When looking back at the film of the midweek defeat, Davison noted how the Badgers “always talk” about three keys -- “taking care of the ball, rebounding and defense.”

“We took care of the ball really well, eight turnovers,” Davison said. “For the most part, rebounded pretty well, but defensively, they got some looks in transition that we definitely wish we could have back in a one-possession game. Also there's a little ball screen look that gave us some trouble. So got back on the film, we figured it out, and we're looking forward to improving on that.”

During postgame press conferences on Wednesday night, Potter and head coach Greg Gard noted how the defensive play led to Wisconsin’s six-point halftime lead collapsing. Looking at the stats from the second half, UW allowed Illinois to shoot 61.5% from the field. Brad Underwood’s team, who came into the game hitting just 30% of its three-point attempts in 15 contests, made five of seven from deep in those final 20 minutes as well. The Badgers also allowed nine of the Fighting Illini’s 13 fast break points in that timeframe.

Potter believes the team broke little rules that made a significant impact in the one-possession loss, and as he put it, they “went away” from who they are on the defensive end of the floor.

“Getting back in transition, stopping the ball, same side help, messing up ball screen defenses, all that kind of stuff, just little things,” Potter said. “But when all those things come together, it adds up to a lot in a one-point game in the Big Ten, like I said, those things are crucial.

“So that was pretty much it, just things that we need to fix, and they're all very fixable. Everyone's seen how we can defend for two full halves so they're all fixable, but we just got to move on and get ready for Penn State on Saturday.”

Now, all that needs to be in the proverbial rearview window. Up next comes a Nittany Lions team that despite losing on the road to the Scarlet Knights inside the Rutgers Athletic Center (RAC) on Tuesday, is 9-0 at home entering Saturday’s contest (1:15 p.m. CT, BTN).

As assistant coach Alando Tucker mentioned, whether a big-time conference win in Columbus or a tough defeat at home, the players need to have that ability to quickly flip focus to the next foe.

“You beat Ohio State, you got to have a short-term memory, and you can kind of see you can’t live in that past, and you can't come to think you're just going to pick up and do everything that you did that game,” Tucker said on Wednesday. “It’s going to be a different matchup every single night, so I think the guys have to understand -- same like when you win, you lose -- you have to have a short-term memory. You have to come back focused and ready to play.

“You got to let that fuel that you have from the anger and I would say the disgust of how you feel like you played -- maybe some guys, I've heard that from multiple guys -- translate that. Channel that and translate it to something positive so you have to be able to come out and understand what's my new matchup, what’s my new challenge.”