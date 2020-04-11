Way-Too-Early Look at Wisconsin for 2020-21 Season

The Wisconsin Badgers finished the 2020-21 season on a tear, winning eight-straight contests on way to a share of the Big Ten regular season championship.

Who knows what the fate of the team would have been come conference and NCAA tournament time with those cancelations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For next season, however, this program loses just one true contributor from 2019-20 in guard Brevin Pritzl. With a nucleus of returning players and an impressive six-signee class coming in, just how does the depth chart shape up for Greg Gard and Co.?

AllBadgers.com kicks off the weekend with a look at what could lie ahead for Wisconsin next season for the big men and guards.

Frontcourt

Returning main contributors from 2019-20: Aleem Ford, Nate Reuvers, Micah Potter, Tyler Wahl

Incoming freshmen: Ben Carlson, Steven Crowl, Carter Gilmore (walk-on)

Departing contributors: None

It's still in the way-too-early stages, but Wisconsin returns four of its major contributors in this area for next year. The Badgers went 16-5 with Potter available to play, and he finished the year averaging 10.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per contest. The Ohio State transfer showcased his abilities from the paint and beyond the arc, scored in double figures in five of UW's final seven games. He also scored a career-high 24 points while grabbing 13 rebounds in a January road win at Penn State on Jan. 11.

After showing flashes in 2018-19, forward Nate Reuvers finished the season leading the team in scoring (13.1 points per game) and blocks (1.9) while also bringing down 4.5 boards per outing. The big question here will be how Wisconsin utilizes these two big men. Of course, matchups will dictate lineups, but will one spell the other as seen this past season? Will we see more of them both in the starting lineup complementing each other's skillsets on the court together?

Aleem Ford's growth towards the end showed a confidence and physicality that bodes well for his final year as a Badger. He ended the year contributing 8.6 points and 4.4 rebounds per contest.

During the eight-game winning streak to wrap up the regular season, he averaged seven rebounds per game and recorded a career-high 10 against Nebraska. In the final 10 regular season outings, Ford also scored in double figures seven times.

Wahl contributed significantly during his first season in the program. The numbers may not necessarily show it -- 2.6 points and 2.6 rebounds in 31 total games -- but he also started three contests and showed flashes of his potential with hustle plays and some post up matches offensively.

For that matter, will see if center Joe Hedstrom finds a way into minutes after returning from season-ending knee surgery.

Having at least four game-ready players in the front court will be a benefit for the Badgers, but it should bear watching if any of the true freshmen break into the rotation. Carlson is the big name here, as the Woodbury, Minn. (East Ridge), native is rated a four-star recruit by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN. AllBadgers.com broke down his skillset with his high school head coach, Josh Peltier, earlier this week.

Crowl is listed as a center, and along with Carlson, both were named second-team all-state honorees for the state of Minnesota by the Associated Press (AP) this season. Wisconsin likely found a steal in Gilmore as a walk-on. The Hartland Arrowhead standout was named an AP first-team all-state selection recently.

Backcourt

Returning regular contributors: D'Mitrik Trice, Brad Davison, Trevor Anderson

Incoming freshman: Johnny Davis, Jordan Davis, Lorne Bowman

Departing regular contributors: Brevin Pritzl

Trice, Davison and Anderson form a trio of Badgers in the backcourt who have experience, but it feels like the freshmen could have opportunities to find meaningful minutes with the departure of the glue-like Pritzl.

A key cog for Wisconsin's success during that eight-game winning streak, Trice appeared to improve his all-around game, especially in his rebounding (four per game) and ability to dish out more dimes (4.2 per game) to his teammates. As UW boasted, he averaged 5.8 assists per game and recorded an assist-to-turnover ratio of 3.3 during those final eight outings to end the regular season.

Davison ended the year averaging a career-low 9.9 points per game, but he also increased his rebounds (4.3 per contest) and hit a career-high in free throw percentage (84.4%). His 30-point effort at Nebraska on Feb. 15 guided Wisconsin to a key victory away from the Kohl Center.

After missing most of the 2018-19 campaign, Anderson worked his way back to play in 31 contests. Another year removed from his knee surgery, along with Pritzl exhausting his eligibility, should allow him to find more time to contribute.

Wisconsin listed both Davis brothers as guards in their November 2019 release, so AllBadgers.come will lump them in the backcourt for now.

Johnny Davis, a four-star prospect according to Rivals, was recently named Wisconsin's 2020 Mr. Basketball award winner. WisSports.net's profile reported the signee averaged 27.2 points per game in 25 contests this season for the Red Raiders. La Crosse Central head coach Todd Fergot noted Jordan Davis' defensive ability in our recent breakdown series and was named a third-team all-state honoree by the AP.

MLive.com's recent named Bowman, as a four-star recruit and the No. 90 player overall in the 2020 class by ESPN, as its Metro Detroit player of the year.

Can someone like walk-on Walt McGrory, who played in 14 games and scored nine of his 15 total points against McNeese State on Nov. 13, make an impact as well?