Four Observations from Wisconsin's Win vs. Michigan

Inside the Crisler Center, the Wisconsin Badgers shot well and contained Zavier Simpson and No. 19 Michigan just enough for an 81-74 win on Thursday evening.

UW (18-10 overall, 11-6 Big Ten) led for 39 minutes, 32 seconds of the conference contest in Ann Arbor and saw D'Mitrik Trice, Aleem Ford and Micah Potter combine for 64 of the team's 81 points.

AllBadgers.com presents four observations from Wisconsin's road victory that now places the program in a four-way tie for second place in the conference alongside Penn State, Illinois and Michigan State.

Witnessing a Point Guard Extravaganza

What a set of performances by Trice and Simpson on Thursday night. Both led their respective programs in points but also dished the ball to their teammates to spread the wealth.

Simpson scored 32 points on the evening on a robust 14-of-22 shooting. He frequently gashed Wisconsin's defense in getting to the paint and made frequent layups, but he also added five rebounds and six assists in the loss. That being said, UW did "hold" the standout guard to two assists below his season average.

On the flip side, Trice scored a team-high 28 points on 10-of-16 shooting. That included making five of six three-point attempts. He tallied 15 second-half points and drilled key shots from deep to help extend Wisconsin's lead during critical points (more on that in a bit).

In the past month, Trice has evolved into an impact player for Wisconsin, one that opposing opponents absolutely have to take into account going forward during this critical stretch.

Frontcourt Stepping Up Again Thanks to Micah Potter and Aleem Ford

Nate Reuvers only played 18:30 on Thursday night due to foul trouble and contributed two points. However, Potter and Ford picked up the slack and finished with 18 points each and combined to shoot 13-of-20 in Ann Arbor.

Ford made six of eight field goal attempts, including two of three from deep, and he again showed the ability to make his presence felt on the boards with eight rebounds. He also made all four of his free throw attempts.

Potter came off the bench early on in the contest after Reuvers was hit in the face and displayed his presence in the paint and from the outside. He delivered three three-pointers and also grabbed seven rebounds against the Wolverines. It also appears he and Trice are continuing to develop some great chemistry as seen in the dish and dunk below:

Badgers Feeling It from Three-Point Range

Heading into this contest, Wisconsin shot a chilly 28.7% from beyond the arc away from the Kohl Center. Adding on to that, it faced a Michigan (18-10, 9-8) team that allowed its opponents to connect on a mere 30.3% from deep this season.

That did not appear to be a recipe for success going into Thursday night, but the Badgers finished the game making 11-of-23 (47.8%) from three-point land against the Wolverines.

The trio of Trice, Potter and Ford combined to make 10 treys against Juwan Howard's program. Even true freshman forward Tyler Wahl -- who shot just 5-of-26 from three-point range coming into the game, an even more frigid 1-of-16 during Big Ten play -- connected on one at the 12:09 mark of the second half.

According to UW's game notes, the team has hit at least 10 three-pointers in five consecutive games "for the first time since at least 1995-96 (25 seasons)."

Wisconsin Answered When Michigan Fought Back

As previously mentioned, the Badgers led for all but 28 seconds of the game. However, the Wolverines — even without guard Eli Brooks — crawled back to make things interesting in the final 20 minutes. Though UW let a double-digit advantage slip, it still eventually closed out a victory on the road.

Michigan started the second half on a 10-2 run. That was answered by an 8-0 Wisconsin spree to regain a 10-point lead at 53-43 with 13:47 remaining in the game.

That was part of a broader 16-2 run by UW that allowed Greg Gard's team to hold its largest advantage after Wahl's aforementioned three to make it 59-45.

Simpson and Michigan responded and later whittled their deficit down to six points with 8:38 to go in the contest. Trice then answered with a clutch three-pointer 28 seconds later.

Simply stated, the redshirt junior's veins were filled with ice in the final 20 minutes. After Simpson's layup with 3:02 left to make it a one-possession game, Trice again responded with a three-pointer 32 seconds later.

With about 26 seconds to play, Simpson's free throw trimmed UW's lead down to three points at 77-74. After Johns, Jr. missed a front end of a one and one opportunity at the charity stripe, David Dejulius fouled Ford, who went to the other side of the court and subsequently made two straight free throws to push it back to a two-possession game.

After Brandon Johns, Jr. missed a three-point attempt of his own with about 15 seconds remaining, junior guard Brad Davison grabbed the rebound and made both of his shots from the charity stripe to cap the scoring for both teams.