Wisconsin vs. No. 19 Michigan: Game Notes

Inside the Crisler Center on Thursday evening, Wisconsin held on and closed out an 81-74 victory over No. 19 Michigan. Despite a career-high 32 points from star Wolverines guard Zavier Simpson, a trio of Badgers in D'Mitrik Trice, Micah Potter and Aleem Ford combined to score 64 points on 23-of-36 shooting (10-of-15 from three-point range).

As of Friday morning, UW (18-10 overall, 11-6 Big Ten) currently sits in a four-way tie for second place in the conference standings with Penn State, Illinois and Michigan State -- just two games back of Maryland (23-5, 13-4).

For those that look at KenPom.com and NCAA NET rankings, Wisconsin currently sits at No. 24 and No. 28, respectively.

AllBadgers.com presents key postgame notes, courtesy of a UW athletic department release:

TEAM NOTES

*Wisconsin won its 5th-straight game to improve to 18-10 overall, 11-6 in the Big Ten.

*UW is averaging 76.0 ppg during its 5-game winning streak.

*The Badgers have recorded at least 11 conference wins in 10 of the last 11 seasons.

*Wisconsin registered its 5th win over a ranked opponent on the season. Only Baylor (6), Iowa (6) and Oregon (6) have recorded more.

**Head coach Greg Gard has now led the Badgers to 18 wins over AP Top 25 teams, with 9 of those coming away from home.

*The Badgers won their 5th road game of the season, including 4 in Big Ten play.

*Wisconsin earned its 8th Quadrant 1 win of the season. Entering Thursday, only 4 teams had more than 8 Quad 1 victories (Kansas 11, Baylor 10, Seton Hall 10, Creighton 9).

*The Badgers have now played 15 Quadrant 1 games. Only Iowa State and Minnesota have played more (16).

*Greg Gard improved his overall record to 98-57 (.632), including a mark of 56-35 (.615) in Big Ten play.

**Gard's .615 conference win percentage ranks 7th among Big Ten coaches with at least 50 wins over the last 40 years.

Best Win Pct, B1G Coaches w/ 50+ Wins (since 1980)

Coach (School, Years) Record Pct.

1. Bo Ryan, WIS (2002-15) 172-68 .717

2. Bob Knight, IND (1972-2000) 353-151 .700

3. Tom Izzo, MSU (1995-) 297-132 .692

4. Mark Turgeon, MD (2015-) 73-36 .670

5. Thad Matta, OSU (2005-17) 150-78 .658

6. Matt Painter, PUR (2005-) 167-102 .621

7. Greg Gard, WIS (2016-) 56-35 .615

8. Gene Keady, PUR (1981-05) 265-169 .611

*UW tallied its first win in Ann Arbor since 2015, snapping a streak of 2 straight losses. The Badgers have won 7 of their last 10 visits to Crisler Center, dating back to 2008.

*Wisconsin swept Michigan in football and men's basketball for the first time since doing so in back-to-back seasons in 2009-10 and 2010-11.

*The Badgers reached 80 points in back-to-back road games for the first time since the 1994-95 season. That year UW won at Ohio State, 81-59, and lost at Iowa, 96-84, in consecutive games.

*UW matched their season-high for points in a road game. The Badgers also scored 81 points at Nebraska on Feb. 15.

*The Badgers scored 43 points in the opening half, their most first-half points on the road this season. The previous high was 39 at Nebraska (Feb. 15).

*Wisconsin shot a season-high 53.7% from the field (29-for-54).

*The Badgers went 11-for-23 from 3-point range (47.8%), their 5th-consecutive game with double-digit treys (12 vs. Ohio State, 15 at Nebraska, 12 vs. Purdue, 11 vs. Rutgers

*Wisconsin has now made 10-plus 3-pointers in 5 straight games for the first time since at least 1995-96 (25 seasons).

*UW has shot 43.9% from 3-point range during that 5-game stretch (all wins).

*Wisconsin improved to 12-0 this season when making 9 or more 3-pointers in a game.

*Wisconsin committed just 8 turnovers, its 15th consecutive game with 11 or fewer giveaways. The Badgers haven't had more than 11 turnovers in a game since finishing with 14 vs. Rider on Dec. 31.

*UW is averaging just 10.2 turnovers per game, the 4th-best mark in the nation.

*Michigan went 3-for-10 from 3-point range, matching the fewest treys allowed by the Badgers this season (New Mexico was 3-for-13 from distance on Nov. 26).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

*Junior G D'Mitrik Trice finished with 28 points on 10-for-16 shooting (5-for-6 from 3-point range), reaching 20 points for the 3rd time this season and 7th time in his career.

**Trice is shooting 49.1% from beyond the arc over the last 10 games (27-for-55).

*Junior F Micah Potter tallied 18 points in just 24 minutes off the bench and pulled down 7 rebounds. He went 7-for-12 from the field.

**Potter is averaging 10.9 points and 6.3 rebounds in just 17.9 minutes per game in conference play. Potter's average of 24.2 points per 40 minutes trails only Iowa's Luka Garza (31.8) among Big Ten players in conference games.

*Junior F Aleem Ford posted 18 points on 6-for-8 shooting (2-for-3 from 3-point range) and grabbed 8 rebounds.