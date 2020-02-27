AllBadgers
GAME THREAD: Wisconsin vs. No. 19 Michigan

Jake Kocorowski

The Wisconsin Badgers own a four-game winning streak, but it will be put to the test in Ann Arbor tonight against No. 19 Michigan.

UW (17-10 overall, 10-6 Big Ten) is seeing key contributions from different players recently when called out, but Greg Gard's team will have to contain a Michigan (18-9, 9-7) program that features a dynamic scorer in Isaiah Livers and the conference's assists leader in Zavier Simpson.

Though the Wolverines hold a 92-75 all-time series lead over the Madison -- including a significant 56-22 mark in Ann Arbor -- the Badgers have actually won 18 of the last 24 matchups between the two programs (credit UW's game notes for that morsel of info).

Follow along and give us your thoughts in the comments section below. Easy to sign up (see: FREE), and we love talking about the cardinal and white.

PREGAME

FIRST HALF

First Media Timeout

Badgers up 16-9 with 14:53 to play. Wisconsin shooting *checks notes* 87.5% (7-of-8 from the field) and have hit their first two 3s. Michigan 4-of-6 shooting. Trice with seven points, Potter with five, Ford with four for UW. Zavier Simpson with seven points for the Wolverines as well.

Second Media Timeout

Badgers up 22-15 with 11:54 to play. Teams combining to shoot 16-of-24 overall. Point guard extravaganza as D'Mitrik Trice (10 points) and Zavier Simpson (nine) putting on quite the show early on.

Third Media Timeout

Badgers lead 29-22 with 7:42 to play before halftime. Trice with 13 points on 5-of-5 shooting, 2-of-2 from three-point range. Potter with 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting with two rebounds. Davison with three assists for Wisconsin as well.

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
BuckyFan11
BuckyFan11

Can the Badgers keep up with Michigan's pace? I just don't think they can.

BuckyFan11
BuckyFan11

Really good start. Like how Potter asserts himself early on.

Basketball

