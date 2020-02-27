Wisconsin-Michigan Q&A with WolverineDigest

A battle of two surging teams will commence inside the Crisler Center on Thursday evening when Wisconsin takes on No. 19 Michigan.

UW (17-10 overall. 10-6 Big Ten) -- with its Badgers stringing together wins in their last four contests -- finds itself tied for fourth place with Illinois heading into this key conference clash. Michigan (18-9, 9-7) has won seven of its last eight, including the last five games, and boasts one of the best guards in the Big Ten in Zavier Simpson.

Though the Wolverines hold a 92-75 all-time series lead over the Madison -- including a significant 56-22 mark in Ann Arbor -- the Badgers actually have won 18 of the last 24 matchups between the programs (credit UW's game notes for that morsel of info).

Brandon Browne from WolverineDigest answered some of AllBadgers.com's questions pertaining to Michigan and its direction under first-year head coach Juwan Howard.

1. Michigan dropped four in a row from Jan. 12-25, but have since won seven of its last eight. What has led to this surge that includes a five-game winning streak against programs like Michigan State and Rutgers?

I really don’t think it’s any deeper than getting a healthy Isaiah Livers back into the lineup. Livers is arguably Michigan’s best player and he just does so much for them on both ends of the floor. Not only does he bring a lot to the table himself in terms of scoring, defending 1-5 and communicating as well as anyone on the team, he allows other guys like reserves Brandon Johns Jr. and Austin Davis to return to their normal roles, which just makes the entire team run a lot smoother. The Wolverines have also really stepped it up on defense. Whether it’s getting used to Juwan Howard’s system or just putting forth more effort, the defense has really kept teams in check.

2. Zavier Simpson averages nearly eight assists per game, best in the conference. What has made him become one of the best guards in the Big Ten over his time in Ann Arbor?

He’s such a fierce competitor and really is like a coach on the floor. Juwan Howard has called him his “Tom Brady” on more than one occasion this year. Simpson is really good at reading the pick and roll, which is a huge part of Howard’s offense and he really has a knack for probing the lane and knowing when to attack the rim and when to draw and kick. Watching him run the offense really is a thing of beauty and he’s got guys all around him who can score in a variety of ways.

3. As of Tuesday, the Wolverines lead the Big Ten in shooting percentage, and they also boast five players averaging double figures in scoring. When they're on, what makes them so good offensively and defensively? Vice versa when they're struggling, what has contributed to the losses?

All five starters can shoot the three, including 7'1 center Jon Teske. That makes them really, really hard to defend when they’re all on the floor. In fact, seven of Juwan Howard’s eight main rotation guys can all fill it up from deep — backup center Austin Davis being the only one who is not a threat from the outside. You also have two extremely versatile guys on the wing in Livers and Franz Wagner. Livers goes 6'7, 225 and can really do it all. He can score at all three levels and is Michigan’s best three-point shooter. Wagner is a legitimate 6'9 and is really gaining confidence going to the rim. He’s also a knock down shooter from the outside.

When Michigan was struggling in January, obviously they were without Livers, which made a huge difference on offense. They also just seemed to shoot the ball pretty poorly, especially at home, for some unknown reason. Like most teams, when outside shots aren’t falling, Michigan struggles. There never really seemed to be any particular reason why they struggled considering they actually got a lot of open looks, but they lost a stretch of games due to poor shooting.

4. Who or what is the one X-Factor for Michigan heading into the game, and what is your prediction for the conference clash?

I think Livers is the X-factor in this one because I don’t know who Wisconsin has that can check him. As I said, Livers is Michigan’s best three-point shooter and is also most likely to put the ball on the deck and finish at the rim with a dunk. He talks more than anyone not named Simpson on defense and brings a certain level of confidence and swagger to Michigan’s entire roster. Wisconsin has always been pesky, but I think Michigan’s length is going to make it tough for them to make threes, which is how they hurt teams. I actually see U-M winning this one by double digits at home, 70-59.

