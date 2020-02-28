Instant Reaction: Wisconsin vs. Michigan

The Wisconsin Badgers faced a steep challenge inside the Crisler Center on Thursday night with a hot No. 19 Michigan looking to extend their winning streak, but they answered the call in this key conference clash.

Despite a career game from senior guard Zavier Simpson, Wisconsin shot the ball well and three Badgers led the way to an 81-74 win over the Wolverines.

UW (18-10 overall, 11-6 Big Ten) shot 53.7% of the game, and redshirt junior guard D'Mitrik Trice once again asserted his presence against a Michigan (18-10, 9-8) program that had its five-game winning streak snapped.

AllBadgers.com presents our "instant reaction" after each game, breaking down key stats, naming our player of the game and presenting leaders for both programs.

Key Stats

Shooting

Michigan three-point field goal percentage defense heading into Thursday's game: 30.3% (second in Big Ten)

Wisconsin shooting percentage in the first half: 63% (17 of 27 attempts)

Wisconsin three-point shooting percentage in the first half: 45.5% (5 of 11)

Wisconsin shooting percentage in the second half: 44.4% (12 of 27)

Wisconsin three-point shooting percentage in the second half: 50% (6 of 12)

Michigan shooting percentage in the second half: 58.6% (17 of 29)

Michigan three-point shooting percentage in the second half: 28.6% (2 of 7)

Combined shooting for D'Mitrik Trice, Micah Potter and Aleem Ford: 23-of-36 (63.9%)

Zavier Simpson Breakdown

Zavier Simpson points in the first half: 18

Zavier Simpson assists in the first half: 0

Zavier Simpson points for the entire game: 32

Zavier Simpson assists in the second half: 6

Scoring

No. of Badgers in double digits scoring: Three

No. of points scored by Trice in the second half: 15

Points scored by Michigan guard Franz Wagner in the second half: 15

Points in the paint: Michigan 44, Wisconsin 30

Bench points: Wisconsin 23, Michigan 4

Free throws: Wisconsin 12 of 15, Michigan nine of 15

Player of the Game

For Wisconsin, it's Trice. The redshirt junior scored a team-high 28 points on 10-of-16 shooting, including 5-of-6 from three-point range. He also dished out four assists to his fellow Badgers. Honestly, he could have hit the 30-point mark once again if he connects on a couple of free throws late in the game (which were front ends of one and one opportunities).

Regardless, he came up clutch when called upon. Case in point when Michigan came within three points with just over three minutes to play, Trice drained a trey to double the UW advantage to 73-67 with 2:30 left in regulation.

One could also make a case for Potter (18 points on 7-of-12 shooting, seven rebounds), especially with junior Nate Reuvers in some foul trouble and scoring just two points in about 19 minutes on the road.

Leaders for Wisconsin

Redshirt junior guard D'Mitrik Trice: 28 points on 10-of-16 shooting, 5-of-6 from three-point range; four assists, three turnovers

Redshirt junior forward Micah Potter: 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting, 3-of-6 from three-point range; seven rebounds

Redshirt junior forward Aleem Ford: 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting, 2-of-3 from three-point range, 4-of-4 on free throws; eight rebounds

Junior guard Brad Davison: Six points, four rebounds, four assists

Leaders for Michigan