GAME THREAD: Wisconsin vs. No. 15 Michigan State

Jake Kocorowski

The Big Ten grind continues for the Wisconsin Badgers when they battle No. 15 Michigan State on Friday night in East Lansing.

Wisconsin (11-6 overall, 4-2 Big Ten) hopes to continue its three-game winning streak against ranked opponents when it steps on the floor of Breslin Center. On Tuesday evening in Madison, Brad Davison's three-pointer with about 11 seconds to play lifted the team to a 56-54 last-minute victory over No. 17 Maryland. 

Now, UW looks to contain a Michigan State (13-4, 5-1) team that has rested since a 71-42 loss at Purdue on Sunday. One of the best college basketball players in the nation, senior point guard Cassius Winston, leads the Spartans into another conference clash.

Be sure to provide your thoughts about the game in the comments field below. Don't be shy! Those who do will be entered into a drawing for a copy of Walk-On This Way!

AllBadgers.com will provide updates throughout the game after each media timeout and during halftime with analysis and stats. Also check out more interview excerpts from Wednesday availability featuring guard D'Mitrik Trice, forward Aleem Ford and assistant Joe Krabbenhoft.

Comments (6)
No. 1-4
MSU88CHICK
MSU88CHICK

Like to read your stuff! Hondo said you have good information, welcome to Sports Illistrated!!

B1G Ball Buster1
B1G Ball Buster1

We love Trice. All Spartans do.

B1G Ball Buster1
B1G Ball Buster1

Hey Jake. Big Spartan. Hondo said you had good stuff. Excited to check you out.

Hondo S. Carpenter
Hondo S. Carpenter

Welcome to the SI family Jake. You will be great.

