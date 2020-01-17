GAME THREAD: Wisconsin vs. No. 15 Michigan State

The Big Ten grind continues for the Wisconsin Badgers when they battle No. 15 Michigan State on Friday night in East Lansing.

Wisconsin (11-6 overall, 4-2 Big Ten) hopes to continue its three-game winning streak against ranked opponents when it steps on the floor of Breslin Center. On Tuesday evening in Madison, Brad Davison's three-pointer with about 11 seconds to play lifted the team to a 56-54 last-minute victory over No. 17 Maryland.

Now, UW looks to contain a Michigan State (13-4, 5-1) team that has rested since a 71-42 loss at Purdue on Sunday. One of the best college basketball players in the nation, senior point guard Cassius Winston, leads the Spartans into another conference clash.

