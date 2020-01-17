The Wisconsin Badgers hope to take down another Top 25 opponent when it faces No. 15 Michigan State on Friday night.

Wisconsin (11-6 overall, 4-2 Big Ten) come off a last-minute victory over No. 17 Maryland on Tuesday night. After an extraordinary defensive play to give UW possession, Brad Davison drilled a game-winning three-pointer with 11 seconds remaining in the second half that erupted the Kohl Center faithful. Greg Gard's team rides a three-game winning streak over ranked foes when it enters the Breslin Center, a place where the program has not won since 2004.

Michigan State (13-4, 5-1) saw its unblemished conference record end last Sunday in West Lafayette with a 71-42 loss at Purdue. Despite the lopsided defeat, Tom Izzo's program boasts one of the best players in college basketball in guard Cassius Winston and a standout forward in junior Xavier Tillman.

How to Watch

Teams: Wisconsin Badgers vs. No. 15 Michigan State Spartans

Date: Friday, Jan. 17

Time: 6 p.m. CT

Where: Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich.

Television: FS1 with Gus Johnson on play-by-play duties and Donny Marshall as analyst

Steaming (television): FOX Sports GO app or foxsportsgo.com

Radio: Badger Radio Network with Matt Lepay doing the play-by-play and Mike Lucas providing analyst work

Streaming (listen): iHeartRadio app; SiriusXM 380

Projected Starters

Wisconsin

Position Player PPG RPG APG G D'Mitrik Trice 8.9 3.8 3.2 F Aleem Ford 8.2 3.8 1.2 G Kobe King 10.7 3.2 1.3 G Brad Davison 9.0 4.5 1.8 F Nate Reuvers 13.9 5.4 0.5

*Based on Wisconsin's game notes

Michigan State

Position Player PPG RPG APG G Cassius Winston 18.8 2.2 6.2 F Gabe Brown 8.4 4.5 0.6 F Aaron Henry 9.6 4.4 3.1 F Marcus Bingham 4.8 4.9 1.6 F Xavier Tillman 13.9 10.1 2.9

*Based on Michigan State's game notes