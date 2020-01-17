Wisconsin vs. No. 15 Michigan State: How to Watch, Projected Starters
Jake Kocorowski
The Wisconsin Badgers hope to take down another Top 25 opponent when it faces No. 15 Michigan State on Friday night.
Wisconsin (11-6 overall, 4-2 Big Ten) come off a last-minute victory over No. 17 Maryland on Tuesday night. After an extraordinary defensive play to give UW possession, Brad Davison drilled a game-winning three-pointer with 11 seconds remaining in the second half that erupted the Kohl Center faithful. Greg Gard's team rides a three-game winning streak over ranked foes when it enters the Breslin Center, a place where the program has not won since 2004.
Michigan State (13-4, 5-1) saw its unblemished conference record end last Sunday in West Lafayette with a 71-42 loss at Purdue. Despite the lopsided defeat, Tom Izzo's program boasts one of the best players in college basketball in guard Cassius Winston and a standout forward in junior Xavier Tillman.
AllBadgers.com presents the info you need to take in the action from East Lansing. Plus, check out our game preview, teams' projected starters, and interviews with D'Mitrik Trice, Aleem Ford and assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft.
How to Watch
- Teams: Wisconsin Badgers vs. No. 15 Michigan State Spartans
- Date: Friday, Jan. 17
- Time: 6 p.m. CT
- Where: Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich.
- Television: FS1 with Gus Johnson on play-by-play duties and Donny Marshall as analyst
- Steaming (television): FOX Sports GO app or foxsportsgo.com
- Radio: Badger Radio Network with Matt Lepay doing the play-by-play and Mike Lucas providing analyst work
- Streaming (listen): iHeartRadio app; SiriusXM 380
Game Previews from AllBadgers.com
Projected Starters
Wisconsin
Position
Player
PPG
RPG
APG
G
D'Mitrik Trice
8.9
3.8
3.2
F
Aleem Ford
8.2
3.8
1.2
G
Kobe King
10.7
3.2
1.3
G
Brad Davison
9.0
4.5
1.8
F
Nate Reuvers
13.9
5.4
0.5
*Based on Wisconsin's game notes
Michigan State
Position
Player
PPG
RPG
APG
G
Cassius Winston
18.8
2.2
6.2
F
Gabe Brown
8.4
4.5
0.6
F
Aaron Henry
9.6
4.4
3.1
F
Marcus Bingham
4.8
4.9
1.6
F
Xavier Tillman
13.9
10.1
2.9
*Based on Michigan State's game notes