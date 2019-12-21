Wisconsin vs. Milwaukee: How to Watch; Projected Starters

After a 10-day break, the Wisconsin Badgers look to shrug off a conference defeat on the road when it faces in-state foe Milwaukee on Saturday inside the Kohl Center.

Wisconsin (5-5 overall, 1-1 Big Ten) struggled inside the RAC on Dec. 11 in a 72-65 loss to Rutgers and have dropped four of its last five contests dating back to Nov. 25.

This will mark the first time redshirt junior forward Micah Potter will set foot on the Kohl Center floor after having to sit out due to the much-publicized NCAA transfer rules. Can the former Buckeyes' big man step up for the Badgers in the final two-thirds of the regular season?

Milwaukee (5-6) comes off a 75-68 home loss against Eastern Illinois on Dec. 14. The Panthers head into Madison on a four-game losing streak and only shooting 40.4% from the field, 32.2% from three-point range.

Here's how to take in all the action inside the Kohl Center on Saturday.

How to Watch

Date: Dec. 21

Time: 4 p.m. CT

Where: Kohl Center in Madison, WI

Television: BTN with Jeff Levering calling play-by-play and former Badgers standout guard Ben Brust as the analyst

Radio: Badger Radio Network with Matt Lepay doing the play-by-play and Mike Lucas providing analyst work

Streaming: FOXSports.com (if you have a cable subscription)

Projected starters

Wisconsin

Position Player PPG RPG APG G D'Mitrik Trice 7.7 4.6 3.1 G Brad Davison 9.9 4.1 1.5 G Kobe King 12.8 3.9 1.4 F Nate Reuvers 14.5 5.2 0.7 F Aleem Ford 10.3 4.6 1.1

*Based on Badgers' game notes

Milwaukee

Position Player PPG RPG APG G Josh Thomas 11.8 4.9 1.9 G Te'Jon Lucas 14.2 5.0 4.6 F/C Amir Allen 5.6 5.2 0.5 F/C C.J. Wilbourn 3.2 3.2 0.5 G Darius Roy 16.0 4.3 3.3

*Based on Panthers' game notes