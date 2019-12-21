Wisconsin vs. Milwaukee: How to Watch; Projected Starters
After a 10-day break, the Wisconsin Badgers look to shrug off a conference defeat on the road when it faces in-state foe Milwaukee on Saturday inside the Kohl Center.
Wisconsin (5-5 overall, 1-1 Big Ten) struggled inside the RAC on Dec. 11 in a 72-65 loss to Rutgers and have dropped four of its last five contests dating back to Nov. 25.
This will mark the first time redshirt junior forward Micah Potter will set foot on the Kohl Center floor after having to sit out due to the much-publicized NCAA transfer rules. Can the former Buckeyes' big man step up for the Badgers in the final two-thirds of the regular season?
Milwaukee (5-6) comes off a 75-68 home loss against Eastern Illinois on Dec. 14. The Panthers head into Madison on a four-game losing streak and only shooting 40.4% from the field, 32.2% from three-point range.
Here's how to take in all the action inside the Kohl Center on Saturday.
How to Watch
- Date: Dec. 21
- Time: 4 p.m. CT
- Where: Kohl Center in Madison, WI
- Television: BTN with Jeff Levering calling play-by-play and former Badgers standout guard Ben Brust as the analyst
- Radio: Badger Radio Network with Matt Lepay doing the play-by-play and Mike Lucas providing analyst work
- Streaming: FOXSports.com (if you have a cable subscription)
Projected starters
Wisconsin
Position
Player
PPG
RPG
APG
G
D'Mitrik Trice
7.7
4.6
3.1
G
Brad Davison
9.9
4.1
1.5
G
Kobe King
12.8
3.9
1.4
F
Nate Reuvers
14.5
5.2
0.7
F
Aleem Ford
10.3
4.6
1.1
Milwaukee
Position
Player
PPG
RPG
APG
G
Josh Thomas
11.8
4.9
1.9
G
Te'Jon Lucas
14.2
5.0
4.6
F/C
Amir Allen
5.6
5.2
0.5
F/C
C.J. Wilbourn
3.2
3.2
0.5
G
Darius Roy
16.0
4.3
3.3