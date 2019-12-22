Three Observations from Wisconsin's Win vs. Milwaukee

MADISON -- With Micah Potter returning to the lineup, the Wisconsin Badgers took over in the second half on way to a 83-64 victory over the Milwaukee Panthers on Saturday inside the Kohl Center.

The Ohio State transfer finished with 12 points and five rebounds in about 13 minutes of play, but two other Badgers stepped up in significant manners to get Wisconsin (6-5) back over the .500 mark before the holiday.

AllBadgers.com breaks down three observations from yet another in-state victory for UW.

1. Nate Reuvers, D'Mitrik Trice reassert themselves

The duo returned to the court after quiet performances in Piscataway to combine to score 53 of Wisconsin's 83 points on 19-of-26 shooting.

For the three games prior, Trice scored under 10 points -- and against Rutgers, he only registered two points on 1-of-2 shooting in a season-low 23 minutes.

Trice wrote a different story on Saturday with a career-high 31 points on 11-of-14 from the field. A mix of layups and three-pointers, with the redshirt junior hitting four of five from deep, contributed to the big-time output. He started the game off hot with scoring eight of Wisconsin's nine points in the first 2:51 of the game and finished the first half with a season-high 13. He accelerated further in the second half with 18 more points. He also brought down five rebounds and dished out three assists in 31 total minutes.

After the win versus Milwaukee, Trice said he felt like the Rutgers loss "was probably my worst game that I feel like I've ever played." However, he was able to go home after that game and recuperate, talk with his dad, and get in the gym to work. He believes that he has gotten up the most shots this week than in the past few months.

In the loss at Rutgers, Reuvers scored a season-low six points and made just two of eight from the field. Against Milwaukee, the junior forward connected on eight of 12 shots that tied a career-high with 22 points along with five rebounds. He also contributed three blocks and held his fouls in check with three.

2. Milwaukee cools off in the second half

Milwaukee shot 55.2% (16 of 29) in the first 20 minutes of action, including hitting seven of 11 three-pointers. Two of those shots from deep came on banked-in attempts that helped the Panthers keep it close with a 43-41 deficit heading into halftime.

The second half was a different story for Milwaukee head coach Pat Baldwin and his team, however, finishing that frame with 6-of-23 shooting and only draining one of six three-point opportunities. Credit to Wisconsin containing the Horizon League program in the final 20 minutes to that 26.1% shooting percentage that helped UW pull away.

For what it's worth for Milwaukee (5-7), Darius Roy contributed 13 of his team-high 25 points in the second half. The senior guard came into the contest leading the Panthers in scoring with 16 points per game.

3. Micah Potter performs well in first game action of the year

Though needing to wait 10 games into the 2019-20 season to debut, the Ohio State transfer made his presence known to the Kohl Center faithful on Saturday in scoring those dozen points and grabbing a handful of boards.

Wisconsin worked to dish it to him down low in the post during his baker's dozen's worth of minutes, and he established an inside game both on the offensive and defensive side of the ball. He connected on all six of his free throw attempts and made three of six from the field.

There will be areas for him to clean up on both sides of the court, as seen with the big man committing three of Wisconsin's nine turnovers. After the game, he admitted to having some jitters and needed to slow down. That being said with a game (finally) under his belt in Greg Gard's program, he showed his value in being a much-needed contributor in the front court.