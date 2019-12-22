Shrugging Off "Jitters," Micah Potter Makes Impression in Wisconsin Debut

MADISON -- Nerves, excitement, emotions should be expected for a college basketball player seeing his first game action in about 21 months.

Those self-admitted jitters showed early on that Kohl Center court, but forward Micah Potter settled down and finished with a solid performance during Wisconsin's 83-64 win over Milwaukee on Saturday inside the Kohl Center.

Potter committed one-third of the team's turnovers during the in-state battle, but he also flashed with 12 points and five rebounds in his first 12 minutes, 34 seconds of playing time this season during the home victory.

“I thought he was wound a little tight, hence the three turnovers," head coach Greg Gard said on Saturday. "He already had his move in mind before he caught the first two. Then that one-handed zinger that he whipped out throwing towards the radio or TV guys.

"He mentioned it after the game. He said, ‘Coach, I got to slow down,’ and that’s to be expected. It’s been awhile and I knew he was excited about today, but he brought a physical presence. He rebounded well, screened well, and we’ll continue to work to get him to acclimate, but glad to have him.”

Potter gave a similar, impromptu response prior to Gard's availability. D'Mitrik Trice fielded a question about his thoughts on Potter's play and what the big man could bring to the team. The forward, sitting right next to his fellow redshirt junior, bowed his head and echoed what Nate Reuters said a second prior, "Slow down, slow down."

However, Potter bounced back from missing his first two shots and his trio of turnovers to finish hitting three of his six field goal opportunities from the field. His first two points as a Badger came from the free throw line at the 10:46 mark in the first half on a night where he made all six attempts from the charity stripe.

“It was fun to see him finally get to play," Reuvers said. "I know he’s been waiting for a long time. He’s high energy, he runs the floor really well and that’s something that Coach always talk about is getting that first guy down there really helps us set up our offense. Just another big body and another guy that can just really play, and we’re really going to need him come Big Ten play.”

How Potter can help this team at the end of this month and through the rest of the season is evident. The former Buckeye provides depth in the front court as an experienced player with Big Ten roots. His 6'10, 248-pound frame is mature for the rigors of conference play forthcoming, and it could also spell relief for Reuvers, who on Saturday tied a career-high with his 22-point effort.

Trice also looked at Potter's energy, leadership and inside presence.

"I think that he brings just this great vibe and great energy to the team, and his vocal leadership is a big thing for him," said Trice, who scored a career-high 31 points in the win. "I feel like it’s going to be great to have another big for us in the game. Maybe moving Nate to the four [position] a little bit with Micah at the five [position] and just somebody that can grind in the post and somebody else that we can throw it into.”

While the presence of Potter now can help give Reuvers ample and needed rest, Gard alluded to the likelihood of the two on the floor at the same time at some point this season.

“I’ve done it in practice but today the matchups, and I also felt that we were just going to walk before we run with Micah," Gard said. "Let’s just get him out and just with the one of the other fours, either Aleem [Ford] or Tyler [Wahl].”

Potter transferred from Ohio State to Wisconsin in December 2018, and despite the publicly-noted appeals to the NCAA, his waiver to play at the start of the 2019-20 season was denied. He missed not only two semesters of play last season, but also this recent fall session that resulted in 10 more games on the bench.

What was going through Potter's head those few seconds between being summoned by Gard, walking up to the scorer's table and eventually walking on to the Kohl Center Court?

The first word that came out of his mouth, a smile emerging after a sigh: "Finally."

“I don’t know," Potter said after pausing for a second. "I was just trying to keep calm because obviously there were some jitters going on, and I was just trying to stay focused on what I had to do, and that was play hard and play physical and play smart. Luckily, I think it was Brad [Davison that] dished an easy one off to me so I could get going a little bit, get into a rhythm, seeing one go in the hoop.

"That was it. It was just finally, I was super excited to play when I got out on the floor. The ovation I got was pretty cool, too. It kind of got me excited to play.”