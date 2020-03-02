Four Observations from Wisconsin's Win vs. Minnesota

MADISON, Wis. -- A win's a win in the Big Ten Conference, and despite facing a struggling rival, the Wisconsin Badgers were taken to the limit inside the Kohl Center on Sunday evening.

Despite trailing in the final minute of the game twice, UW found a way to pull off its sixth straight victory in a 71-69 win over Minnesota.

AllBadgers.com presents three observations from the win that places Wisconsin (19-10 overall, 12-6 Big Ten) just one game outside of first place with two contests to play in the regular season.

The Electric Energy Within the Kohl Center

OK, off-the-court talk real quick. The student section was full and loud (maybe it was the Hawaiian shirt giveaway for the kids?), and the entire arena was rockin'

When Brevin Pritzl drained the three-pointer with 56.2 seconds remaining in the game to put the Badgers up one at 67-66, a massive eruption of cheers boomed throughout the arena. Against a foe like Minnesota and in a contest seen earlier tonight, the fans brought the noise, and it was definitely noticeable.

Two-Man Show for Minnesota on Sunday Night

Daniel Oturu and Marcus Carr carved up Wisconsin for a combined 47 points in Madison.

Oturu, the sophomore center, recorded a double double (26 points, 12 rebounds) and made nine of 19 shots from the field. He also connected on eight of 11 free throws.

'We've got to give him a lot of credit. He hit some tough shots," redshirt junior forward Micah Potter said after the game. "There was that one that he hit over Nate (Reuvers), like a little turn around that was just -- Nate played really good defense -- he just decided to hit it.

"But he's really good. Obviously, he's one of the best bigs in the Big Ten for a reason. Going forward, going up against him, he only makes you better. So going forward, we're not going to have any more breaks. We still have some good things that we got to play, next couple games and in the tournament. He's a solid player, that's for sure."

For Carr, the point guard contributed 21 points on 9-of-13 shooting. Coming into the game, the redshirt sophomore averaged 6.7 assists per game. UW held him to four on the night, but he made his presence in the scoring department.

Brad Davison Bounces Back Against Home State Program

In the first meeting between these two programs on Feb. 5, Davison scored just four points and did not make a single field goal attempt in that 70-52 loss in "The Barn."

This weekend, the junior guard told a different story and asserted himself in several areas on the floor. He led the team with 20 points on 6-of-13 shooting in 37:11 of play. He also made six of seven free throw attempts, grabbed a team-high seven rebounds and dished out five assists.

On the possession that led to Wisconsin taking a 67-66 lead on Brevin Pritzl's go-ahead three-pointer, Davison's hustle during a loose ball situation allowed the team another opportunity for a go-ahead bucket.

When discussing that shot, Gard made sure to allude to the guard's effort in a crucial time.

"That's a game-saving play right there that Brad made by sacrificing his body and not being afraid to stick his nose in," Gard said.

Badgers Resilient Despite Losing Lead

With 14:08 remaining in the first half, UW held a 12-point lead after a 7-0 run made it 47-35. Gard's team still held a dozen-point advantage with 12:43 remaining after two Reuvers free throws, but Minnesota responded with a 12-0 spree of itself to tie the contest at 49-49 with 9:21 to play.

However, the wind did not fully come out of Wisconsin's sails during those final 10 minutes of the second half, and they found a way to win.

"I mean we've been there many times this year," Pritzl said. "If you look at early in the season, we were in a bunch of close games down the stretch, and we've been battle-tested at this point. We've been in a battle every game, and we've found ways to win. At the end of day, that's what we did today was we just got enough stops we needed to find a way to win, execute the plays and Coach Gard calls them."

With two minutes to play, Gabe Kalscheur's layup -- part of a 6-0 Gophers' run -- gave Minnesota its largest lead of the second half at 66-62.

However, the team responded. Davison draws a foul and makes both of his free throws. After an Isaiah Ihnen missed three-pointer with 1:22 to play, Davison misses the three-pointer but Aleem Ford helps tip it towards the backcourt. Davison chases after the miss, and then Trice finds Pritzl open in the corner for the go-ahead trey.

"There's certain plays like that 50-50 plays that you have to try to make, and sometimes they can tip the balance of a game," Gard said.

The next possession, Oturu hit a step back jumper with about 47 seconds remaining to regain the advantage. After a Wisconsin timeout, the team ran a play that allowed Trice to find Ford for another go-ahead bucket.

"A little earlier in the game, I was trying to tell 'Meech' to kind of get that look, and it kind of worked out best that we kind of saved it for later," said Ford, who scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds on Sunday. "Brevin called it in the huddle at the end right there, and it just worked out perfectly. Just having shooters like Nate (Reuvers) to where my guy needs to stunt and help like that. It definitely worked to our benefit."

According to Gard, it was a read off the ball screen.

"Credit to Trice to making the right read. Just reads what happens and who goes where with the screener, and then obviously we read what we do out of the out of the corner spot," Gard said. "Then we're running some action where the ball is going to as well over on the right side. 'Meech' made the right read, and obviously we got two points out of it."

With Oturu being a menace the entire game, Reuvers came up big with a huge block. Pritzl came down with the rebound, and he hit two from the charity stripe to put the UW lead at 71-68.

"Then Nate, I thought that was the best defensive play he had all game was that strong chest up and forced Danny into a tough shot," Gard said.