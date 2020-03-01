GAME THREAD: Minnesota vs. Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Badgers look to make it six straight wins when they host Minnesota on Sunday inside the Kohl Center.

With a victory on the home court, UW (18-10 overall, 11-6 Big Ten) can not only tie up the regular season series with its rival but also lift itself into a three-way tie for second place in the conference with Michigan State and Illinois.

Minnesota (13-14, 7-10) leads the all-time series 104-101, but Wisconsin holds a 64-34 advantage in Madison.

Greg Gard's team will also continue to wear their 2000 Final Four throwbacks jerseys for the fourth straight home game. They are currently 3-0 when donning them.

PREGAME

FIRST HALF

First Media Timeout

Badgers trailing 10-3 with 15:25 to play in the first half. Wisconsin shooting just a frigid 1-of-8 from the field to start, Minnesota 5-of-8. UW has attempted five of their eight attempts from three-point range.

Third Media Timeout

Wisconsin fends off a 7-0 Minnesota run, and with a 4-0 run of its own, regains the lead. 18-17 UW with 7:28 until halftime.

Wisconsin shooting just 33.3% from the field, only 2-of-10 from three-point range.

Final Media Timeout

Final media timeout of the first half. Badgers trail Gophers 24-23 with 3:55 until intermission. Wisconsin holding its own on the boards but just 2-of-12 from three-point range.