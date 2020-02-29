Previewing the Minnesota Golden Gophers (Again)

The Wisconsin Badgers hope to pull off its 14th win in 15 contests inside the Kohl Center on Sunday when they host the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

As seen against Rutgers, Michigan State and Purdue recently, this will be another instance for Wisconsin (18-10 overall, 11-6 Big Ten) to even up the regular season series with a conference opponent it had previously lost to on the road.

Since defeating UW in early February, Minnesota (13-14, 7-10) has lost four of its last five contests and six of its last eight dating back to Jan. 26.

Once again, AllBadgers.com presents the Gophers' team rankings, stats and players to watch for later this weekend. Plus, UW assistant coach Alando Tucker provides insight into what he has seen recently from the rival.

Team Rankings, Stats

AP Ranking: N/A

KenPom.com Ranking (as of Feb. 29): No. 32 (No. 37 adjusted offensive efficiency, No. 45 adjusted defensive efficiency)

NCAA NET Ranking (as of Feb. 29): No. 46

Statistics Minnesota Minnesota's Opponents Points Per Game 69.9 65.9 Field Goal Percentage 41.9 40.6 Three-Point Percentage 32.3 31.3 Free Throw Percentage 70.0 70.8 Rebounds Per Game 39.1 36.5 Assists Per Game 15.1 13.0 Turnovers Per Game 11.6 11.0 Steals Per Game 4.9 5.3 Blocks Per Game 4.8 3.6

As of Feb. 29, Minnesota ranks third in the Big Ten in both blocks per game and assists per game, along with fifth in the conference in offensive rebounds per contest (11.6).

Last Time

Inside the Barn on Feb. 5, four Gophers scored in double figures on way to Minnesota's 70-52 victory. Guard Payton Willis scored a career-high 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting, including draining five three-pointers in seven attempts.

Two players recorded a double double for Richard Pitino's team in sophomore center Daniel Oturu (17 points, 14 rebounds) and redshirt sophomore guard Marcus Carr (12 points, 10 assists).

Wisconsin allowed Minnesota to shoot 54.5% from the field in the first half, and the Badgers themselves only made 19 of 67 field goal opportunities (28.4%) overall in Williams Arena that night. Greg Gard's team connected on just seven of 29 three-point tries (24.1%) as well.

Micah Potter was one of four UW players in double figures and recorded a double double in the defeat (11 points, 15 rebounds).

Since Then

Since the border battle win, Minnesota has lost four of five games -- three of those four defeats at home -- including a recent, heartbreaking 74-73 loss in "The Barn" to conference-leading Maryland on Feb. 26. The Gophers led for over 39 minutes of the game and into the final minute on Wednesday, only to squander it after a three-pointer by Maryland's Darryl Morsell with about four seconds remaining in regulation.

Tucker has scouted Minnesota, and from the outside looking in, he believes the program has had a difficult time piecing together a rhythm.

"I think their rhythm has been thrown off," Tucker said on Friday afternoon. "I'm looking at just some of the things that I've seen in the past about, you could tell the way the ball's moving, it just seems like some kind of way they're in a funk in their rhythm. It's hard to pinpoint that without being in their locker room every day to see what that is."

Despite the recent slide, Tucker points to what Pitino's program almost pulled off just a few days earlier.

"Looking at how they played against Maryland, they're always going to be dangerous," Tucker said. "They're gonna be a very dangerous team because they got two strong individuals, for one, that's leading them in Marcus Carr and Daniel Oturu. So whenever you have those guys, they can win ball games for you in themselves, by themselves. We can't let them come in here and build any confidence."

Players to Watch

One of the Big Ten's dominant big men, Oturu leads the conference in rebounding (11.4 per game) and field goal percentage (57.8%). He also ranks second in the conference in scoring (20.0 points per game) and blocks per game (2.6). Offensive rebounds will be key, as the sophomore big man leads the league in that category as well (3.7).

The 6'2 Carr stands right behind Oturu on the team in scoring (15.6 points per game) and rebounds (5.6 per game). He leads the Big Ten in minutes played per outing while also sitting second in the conference in assists per contest (6.7).

Sophomore guard Gabe Kalscheur leads the Big Ten in three-pointers per game (2.4) on way to 11.4 points per contest. In 27 starts, he is shooting 36.5% overall and 33.3% from beyond the arc. Against the Badgers less than a month ago, he scored 11 points but converted just four of 14 field goal attempts.

Redshirt junior guard Payton Willis contributes 9.2 points and 3.6 rebounds per game, and he shoots 34.7% from three-point land. Senior forward Alihan Demir brings in seven points and 4.8 boards per contest as well.

*Stats as of the morning of Feb. 29