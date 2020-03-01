Minnesota vs. Wisconsin: How to Watch, Projected Starters
Jake Kocorowski
*Checks calendar*
Ah yes, it is officially March (the whole leap year thing through me off yesterday).
Now into the final week of the regular season, the Wisconsin Badgers hold a five-game winning streak as it hopes to take down rival Minnesota on Sunday inside the Kohl Center.
UW (18-10 overall, 11-6 Big Ten) will once again look to split a regular season series with a conference foe as Greg Gard's team previously lost to the Gophers in "The Barn" on Feb. 5 in a 70-52 loss. Since then, however, Minnesota (13-14, 7-10) has lost four of its last five.
Wisconsin trails in the all-time series 104-101, but it holds a 64-34 advantage in games played in Madison.
A win on Sunday evening will place Wisconsin in a tie for second place with at least Michigan State.
How to Watch
- Teams: Minnesota Gophers vs. Wisconsin Badgers
- Date: Sunday, March 1
- Time: 5:30 p.m. CT
- Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.
- Television: BTN with Cory Provus on play-by-play duties, Jess Settles as analyst
- Streaming (watch): foxsportsgo.com and the FOX Sports GO App
- Radio: Badger Radio Network with Matt Lepay doing the play-by-play and Mike Lucas providing analyst work
- Streaming (listen): iHeartRadio app; SiriusXM 372
Game Previews from AllBadgers.com
- Previewing the Minnesota Golden Gophers (Again)
- On-the-Floor Chemistry Growing Between D'Mitrik Trice, Micah Potter
Projected Starters
Wisconsin
Position
Player
PPG
RPG
APG
G
D'Mitrik Trice
10.3
4.0
4.1
G
Brevin Pritzl
7.9
3.7
0.7
F
Aleem Ford
8.4
4.3
1.1
G
Brad Davison
9.5
4.2
1.8
F
Nate Reuvers
13.3
4.6
0.6
*Based on Wisconsin's Game Notes
Minnesota
Position
Player
PPG
RPG
APG
G
Payton Willis
9.2
3.6
2.1
G
Marcus Carr
15.5
5.6
6.7
G
Gabe Kalscheur
11.4
2.8
1.5
F
Alihan Demir
7.0
4.8
1.5
C
Daniel Oturu
20.0
11.4
1.2