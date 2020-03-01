AllBadgers
Minnesota vs. Wisconsin: How to Watch, Projected Starters

Jake Kocorowski

*Checks calendar*

Ah yes, it is officially March (the whole leap year thing through me off yesterday).

Now into the final week of the regular season, the Wisconsin Badgers hold a five-game winning streak as it hopes to take down rival Minnesota on Sunday inside the Kohl Center.

UW (18-10 overall, 11-6 Big Ten) will once again look to split a regular season series with a conference foe as Greg Gard's team previously lost to the Gophers in "The Barn" on Feb. 5 in a 70-52 loss. Since then, however, Minnesota (13-14, 7-10) has lost four of its last five.

Wisconsin trails in the all-time series 104-101, but it holds a 64-34 advantage in games played in Madison.

A win on Sunday evening will place Wisconsin in a tie for second place with at least Michigan State.

AllBadgers.com presents all the info you need to catch the action inside the Kohl Center, our game previews and features, along with the programs' projected starters.

How to Watch

  • Teams: Minnesota Gophers vs. Wisconsin Badgers 
  • Date: Sunday, March 1
  • Time: 5:30 p.m. CT
  • Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.
  • Television: BTN with Cory Provus on play-by-play duties, Jess Settles as analyst
  • Streaming (watch): foxsportsgo.com and the FOX Sports GO App
  • Radio: Badger Radio Network with Matt Lepay doing the play-by-play and Mike Lucas providing analyst work
  • Streaming (listen): iHeartRadio app; SiriusXM 372

Odds

Game Previews from AllBadgers.com

Projected Starters

Wisconsin

Position
Player
PPG
RPG
APG

G

D'Mitrik Trice

10.3

4.0

4.1

G

Brevin Pritzl

7.9

3.7

0.7

F

Aleem Ford

8.4

4.3

1.1

G

Brad Davison

9.5

4.2

1.8

F

Nate Reuvers

13.3

4.6

0.6

*Based on Wisconsin's Game Notes

Minnesota

Position
Player
PPG
RPG
APG

G

Payton Willis

9.2

3.6

2.1

G

Marcus Carr

15.5

5.6

6.7

G

Gabe Kalscheur

11.4

2.8

1.5

F

Alihan Demir

7.0

4.8

1.5

C

Daniel Oturu

20.0

11.4

1.2

*Based on Minnesota's Game Notes

