Minnesota vs. Wisconsin: How to Watch, Projected Starters

*Checks calendar*

Ah yes, it is officially March (the whole leap year thing through me off yesterday).

Now into the final week of the regular season, the Wisconsin Badgers hold a five-game winning streak as it hopes to take down rival Minnesota on Sunday inside the Kohl Center.

UW (18-10 overall, 11-6 Big Ten) will once again look to split a regular season series with a conference foe as Greg Gard's team previously lost to the Gophers in "The Barn" on Feb. 5 in a 70-52 loss. Since then, however, Minnesota (13-14, 7-10) has lost four of its last five.

Wisconsin trails in the all-time series 104-101, but it holds a 64-34 advantage in games played in Madison.

A win on Sunday evening will place Wisconsin in a tie for second place with at least Michigan State.

AllBadgers.com presents all the info you need to catch the action inside the Kohl Center, our game previews and features, along with the programs' projected starters.

How to Watch

Teams: Minnesota Gophers vs. Wisconsin Badgers

Date: Sunday, March 1

Time: 5:30 p.m. CT

Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.

Television: BTN with Cory Provus on play-by-play duties, Jess Settles as analyst

Streaming (watch): foxsportsgo.com and the FOX Sports GO App

Radio: Badger Radio Network with Matt Lepay doing the play-by-play and Mike Lucas providing analyst work

Streaming (listen): iHeartRadio app; SiriusXM 372

Odds

Game Previews from AllBadgers.com

Projected Starters

Wisconsin

Position Player PPG RPG APG G D'Mitrik Trice 10.3 4.0 4.1 G Brevin Pritzl 7.9 3.7 0.7 F Aleem Ford 8.4 4.3 1.1 G Brad Davison 9.5 4.2 1.8 F Nate Reuvers 13.3 4.6 0.6

*Based on Wisconsin's Game Notes

Minnesota

Position Player PPG RPG APG G Payton Willis 9.2 3.6 2.1 G Marcus Carr 15.5 5.6 6.7 G Gabe Kalscheur 11.4 2.8 1.5 F Alihan Demir 7.0 4.8 1.5 C Daniel Oturu 20.0 11.4 1.2

*Based on Minnesota's Game Notes