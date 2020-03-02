Instant Reaction: Wisconsin Escapes with Win vs. Minnesota

MADISON, Wis. -- The streak continues for the surging Wisconsin Badgers.

Inside the Kohl Center on Sunday, UW allowed a 12-point lead to slip in the second half, but it rebounded late to escape with a 71-69 win over Minnesota.

Wisconsin (19-10 overall, 12-6 Big Ten) saw big-time contributions from guards Brad Davison and Brevin Pritzl, while the frontcourt duo of Aleem Ford and Micah Potter also reached double digits in scoring.

Minnesota (13-15, 7-11) utilized its two-man game of Marcus Carr and Daniel Oturu extremely well -- almost to the point of a huge upset that could have shaken the conference standings.

However, UW now sits in a three-way tie for second place with Michigan State and Illinois with two games to play.

AllBadgers.com presents its "Instant Reaction" to the game, highlighting key stats, our player of the game and who led both programs.

Key Stats

Shooting

Three-point shooting by Wisconsin overall vs. Minnesota: 33.3% (8-of-24)

Three-point shooting by Wisconsin in second half: 50% (5-of-10)

Three-point shooting by Minnesota: 21.1% (4-of-19)

Combined three-point shooting by Minnesota guards Gabe Kalscheur and Payton Willis: 1-of-5 (8-of-15 in Feb. 5 meeting)

Free Throw shooting by Wisconsin: 17-of-24 (70.8%)

Free Throw shooting by Minnesota: 13-of-23 (56.5% -- all taken in the second half)

No. of free throws by Wisconsin in second half: 13-of-19 (68.4%)

Scoring

No. of combined points by Daniel Oturu and Marcus Carr vs. Wisconsin: 47

Points by the rest of the Gophers: 22

Key run by Minnesota in second half to tie the game: 12-0

No. of Badgers in double figures: Four

Rebounding

No. of offensive rebounds by Minnesota vs. Wisconsin: 12

No. of offensive rebounds by Daniel Oturu vs. Wisconsin: 4

Rebounding stats: Minnesota 41, Wisconsin 33

Rebounding stats in the second half: Minnesota 21, Wisconsin 16

Player of the Game

Let's go with Davison. After being held to four points in Williams Arena on Feb. 5, the junior exploded for a team-high 20 points on 6-of-13 shooting on Sunday. During one stretch between the first and second halves, he scored 13 straight points for Wisconsin.

One could also look at Pritzl here, as the redshirt senior hit a key three-pointer with 56.2 seconds remaining in the game to allow Wisconsin to regain the lead at 67-66. He also hit two key free throws that extended the lead to three points with about 11 seconds to play. He finished the conference clash with 15 points on 5-of-11 shooting, 2-of-4 from three-point range.

Leaders for Wisconsin

Graduate guard Brevin Pritzl: 15 points on 5-of-11 shooting, 2-of-4 from three-point range; three rebounds

Junior guard Brad Davison: 20 points on 6-of-13 shooting, 6-of-7 from free throw line; seven rebounds, five assists

Redshirt junior forward Micah Potter: 10 points on 3-of-7 shooting, 2-of-4 from three-point range; six rebounds

Redshirt junior guard D'Mitrik Trice: Four points on 1-of-8 shooting; six rebounds, six assists

Redshirt junior forward Aleem Ford: 10 points on 4-of-9 shooting; six rebounds

Leaders for Minnesota