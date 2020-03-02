Minnesota vs. Wisconsin: Game Notes

MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Badgers tamed the Minnesota Golden Gophers just enough to pull off a 71-69 win on Sunday evening inside the Kohl Center.

The backcourt combination of Brad Davison and Brevin Pritzl combined for 35 points -- and despite allowing Minnesota to shoot 50.0% in the second half, the team made key plays in the final minute to escape with a win.

AllBadgers.com presents some game notes from the Badgers' 19th victory of the season, courtesy of a UW athletic department release*, which now places them in a three-way tie for second place with Michigan State and Illinois:

TEAM NOTES

*Wisconsin won its sixth straight game to improve to 19-10 overall, 12-6 in the Big Ten.

*The Badgers are averaging 75.2 points per game during their six-game winning streak.

*Wisconsin has recorded at least 12 conference wins in 10 of the last 11 seasons.

*The Badgers won their seventh-straight home game and moved to 14-1 at the Kohl Center this season.

*The Badgers are 60-15 (.800) all-time at the Kohl Center under head coach Greg Gard.

*Gard improved his overall record to 99-57 (.635), including a mark of 57-35 (.620) in Big Ten play.

*Gard's .620 conference win percentage ranks sixth among Big Ten coaches with at least 50 wins over the last 40 years.

*Best Win Pct, Big Ten Coaches w/ 50-Plus Wins (since 1980)

Coach (School, Years) Record Pct.

1. Bo Ryan, WIS (2002-15) 172-68 .717

2. Bob Knight, IND (1972-2000) 353-151 .700

3. Tom Izzo, MSU (1995-) 300-129 .699

4. Mark Turgeon, MD (2015-) 80-38 .678

5. Thad Matta, OSU (2005-17) 150-78 .658

6. Greg Gard, WIS (2016-) 57-35 .620

7. Matt Painter, PUR (2005-) 166-102 .619

8. Gene Keady, PUR (1981-05) 265-169 .611

*UW has won 10 of its last 12 games against vs. Minnesota and improved to 65-34 at home all-time against the Gophers. The Badgers are 5-2 against Minnesota under Gard.

*Wisconsin committed just five turnovers, its 16th consecutive game with 11 or fewer giveaways. The Badgers haven't had more than 11 turnovers in a game since finishing with 14 vs. Rider on Dec. 31.

*UW is averaging just 10.0 turnovers per game, the fifth-best mark in the nation and the best among Big Ten teams.

*Wisconsin finished with six blocks, matching its Big Ten season high. The Badgers also had six blocks vs. Indiana (Dec. 7) and Illinois (Jan. 8).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

*Junior guard Brad Davison finished with 20 points on 6-for-13 shooting from the floor. He is averaging 16.8 points over the last 5 games. He also pulled down seven rebounds and matched his season high with five assists.

**Davison went 6-for-7 at the free-throw line and is shooting a Big Ten-leading 88.4% from the stripe on the season.

*Senior guard Brevin Pritzl scored 15 points on 2-for-4 shooting from three-point range and pulled down three rebounds.

*Junior forward Micah Potter tallied 10 points on 2-for-4 shooting from three-point range in 20 minutes of action and is shooting a league-leading 48.8% from beyond the arc during Big Ten play. Potter also matched his career high with three blocks and grabbed six rebounds.

*Junior guard D'Mitrik Trice finished with six assists and had a single turnover, giving him at least five assists in eight of the last nine games. Trice has 54 assists against 15 turnovers (3.6 ratio) during that nine-game stretch.

**Trice now has 298 assists for his career, passing Devin Harris (2002-04) and Bronson Koenig (2014-17) to move into 11th on UW's all-time assists list. His career assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.04 ranks No. 5 in UW history.

**Trice hit a three-pointer that was the 180th of his career, matching Jordan Taylor (2009-12) for ninth on UW's career 3-point field goal list.