Nate Reuvers, D'Mitrik Trice Claim All-Big Ten Honors

Though no member of the Wisconsin men's basketball program received first- or second-team All-Big Ten accolades on Monday afternoon, two Badgers claimed honors nonetheless.

Big Ten coaches named forward Nate Reuvers and guard D'Mitrik Trice as third-team all-conference picks. The media designated Reuvers as a third-team honor, and Trice as an honorable mention selection.

The duo became critical to the success of the team during a 2019-20 campaign that ended with UW clinching a share of the regular season conference title. Reuvers concluded the Big Ten regular season schedule as the program's leading scoring (13.1 points per game) and shot blocker (1.9 blocks per game).

The junior big man also finished second on the team in rebounds (4.5 per contest) behind Micah Potter, and those 1.9 blocks per outing also currently place him sixth in the conference.

Heading into the Big Ten tournament this week, Trice averages 9.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. He currently ranks sixth overall in the conference for that latter statistic and tied for second with Michigan's Zavier Simpson and Minnesota's Marcus Carr in assist-to-turnover-ratio (2.5).

In his last 11 games, Trice has averaged 5.7 assists per contest and recorded at least five dimes in nine of those conference clashes.

Earlier on Monday, Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard claimed the Big Ten coach of the year award. The conference also announced that redshirt junior guard Michael Ballard is a Big Ten Sportsmanship award recipient.

As UW noted in its press release on Monday, "Wisconsin is the first Big Ten regular season champion in league history to not feature a first- or second-team all-conference selection."

