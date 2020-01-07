AllBadgers
VIDEOS: Badgers Discuss Illinois

Jake Kocorowski

MADISON -- The Wisconsin men's basketball program held player and assistant coach availability on Monday inside the Kohl Center media room as it prepares to face Illinois later this week.

As seen above, AllBadgers.com spoke with assistant coach Dean Oliver about the amount of scout team prep put into an opponent, Wisconsin point guard Trevor Anderson, and more.

Be sure to check out AllBadgers.com later on Tuesday and into Wednesday for game previews for the midweek matchup against the Fighting Illini (Wednesday, 8 p.m. CT, BTN).

For now, here are some other videos from Monday's availability, including from Badgers big men Nate Reuvers, Tyler Wahl and Micah Potter.

Nate Reuvers

Tyler Wahl

Micah Potter

