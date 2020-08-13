AllBadgers
Wisconsin Still Projected Highly in Latest ESPN Bracketology

Jake Kocorowski

Now with the declared announcements of college basketball standouts either returning to their respective schools or moving on to the professional level, ESPN's Joe Lunardi released another iteration of his bracketology earlier this week.

For that matter, the acclaimed college basketball writer still holds the Wisconsin Badgers in high regard.

Lundardi's Aug. 10 edition shows Greg Gard and his men's basketball program as a No. 2 seed in the Midwest region, first playing No. 15-seed Colgate in Detroit.

The new bracketology projections show nine Big Ten teams that are scattered throughout the field. Iowa also holds a No. 2 seed but in the South region, and Michigan State is currently predicted as a No. 3 in the West. 

Two other Big Ten programs are No. 4 seeds (Illinois and Ohio State), while Rutgers, Michigan, Indiana, Purdue round out the list of conference teams in the latest projections.

Lunardi's No. 1 seeds currently are Baylor, Virginia, Gonzaga and Villanova.

Jack Coan Named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List

Will there be a season? *shrugs* But Jack Coan picks up another honor!

Wisconsin Makes Top 11 for 2021 DT Marquise Brunson

The Badgers are on another top list for a 2021 recruit.

Paul Chryst on Effects of Recruiting with Pandemic, Postponed Season

"It might be a different way to do it, but the end game is no different."

Paul Chryst, Barry Alvarez Discuss Potential of Spring Football, Eligibility

Wisconsin's head coach spoke about spring football and more on Tuesday afternoon

Barry Alvarez Discusses Big Ten Postponement, His 'Hollow Feeling'

More from the Wisconsin athletic director and his chat with the media

AM AllBadgers: Reactions Around the Big Ten

A lot of coverage from Sports Illustrated and our team channels.

Southern Illinois Announces Non-Conference Matchup with Wisconsin for 2027

According to the university's statement, it will be "the largest payout in school history" for the Salukis.

Big Ten Conference Declares 'Postponement' of Football, Fall Sports

The news finally drops.

Badgers' Reactions to Postponement of 2020 Football Season

More thoughts from Wisconsin college athletes regarding the conference's decision.

2021 In-State Forward, Wisconsin Target Announces Commitment Date

The Badgers still appear to be in the hunt.

