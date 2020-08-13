Wisconsin Still Projected Highly in Latest ESPN Bracketology

Now with the declared announcements of college basketball standouts either returning to their respective schools or moving on to the professional level, ESPN's Joe Lunardi released another iteration of his bracketology earlier this week.

For that matter, the acclaimed college basketball writer still holds the Wisconsin Badgers in high regard.

Lundardi's Aug. 10 edition shows Greg Gard and his men's basketball program as a No. 2 seed in the Midwest region, first playing No. 15-seed Colgate in Detroit.

The new bracketology projections show nine Big Ten teams that are scattered throughout the field. Iowa also holds a No. 2 seed but in the South region, and Michigan State is currently predicted as a No. 3 in the West.

Two other Big Ten programs are No. 4 seeds (Illinois and Ohio State), while Rutgers, Michigan, Indiana, Purdue round out the list of conference teams in the latest projections.

Lunardi's No. 1 seeds currently are Baylor, Virginia, Gonzaga and Villanova.

2020 Signee Breakdowns from AllBadgers.com

2020 Wisconsin Watch List Candidates