Badgers Discuss Win vs. Nebraska

MADISON -- The Wisconsin Badgers took care of business inside the Kohl Center on Tuesday night, eventually building a sustainable double-digit second half lead and holding on for an 82-68 victory over Nebraska.

UW (12-7 overall. 5-3 Big Ten) saw four players reach double-digits in scoring while also connecting on a single-game, school-record 18 three-pointers. Despite some defensive lapses, notably in the first half, Greg Gard's program reasserted control over the game in the final 20 minutes and came out with a win.

AllBadgers.com presents a few more videos, quotes and excerpts from Wisconsin's postgame availability after the win over Fred Hoiberg and the Huskers.

D'Mitrik Trice on Team's Balanced Scoring...

...and if it's when the team is at its best, and the most difficult for other teams to get the better of the Badgers: "Yeah, definitely. I think that we have a lot of guys that can score into double digits, and when we have multiple guys doing that, it's just hard to guard really because not one person is going off with them to just shut down one person. We talked about the contagious shooting and when one guy knocks it down, then it kind of just trickles down to the next guy and then the next guy's feeding off that confidence. So I think that just us having a balanced scoring and balanced offensive game, I think that's our biggest asset. That's just the biggest thing for our offense is continue to have multiple guys in double figures."

Nate Reuvers and Brad Davison on Playing Purdue and Iowa in Consecutive Road Games...

Reuvers: "I mean Purdue is a tough place to play. They get it rocking in there. We remember we played there two years ago, and we just got smacked. We got to be ready. I think we will be."

Davison: "I think what comes with kind of big challenges is really great opportunities for us, too. We've shown and we've proven that we can win on the road in this league. Two pretty hostile environments against two really good teams (Ohio State and Penn State). That's what we see. Some people from the outside might see challenges. We see a lot of big opportunities. That's why we came here. That's why we want to be in this league -- to play against the best on their turf."

Greg Gard on Aleem Ford's Play...

...and becoming more active in the second half against Nebraska: "He had no rebounds at halftime. He had four in the second half, two offensive. Made a big defensive play, stripped the ball from Mack on a drive. I thought he did a good job of staying in his stance and stopped the ball down the stretch as we were putting the game away. Obviously, hit a couple of big shots for us, too, but I thought he was pretty good in the second half. I thought he did some good things."