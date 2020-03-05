GAME THREAD: Northwestern vs. No. 24 Wisconsin
Jake Kocorowski
MADISON, Wis. -- The No. 24 Wisconsin Badgers hope to claim their seventh straight win and a place atop the Big Ten standings when they host Northwestern on Wednesday night inside the Kohl Center.
With a victory, Wisconsin (19-10 overall, 12-6 Big Ten) would tie No. 9 Maryland and No. 16 Michigan State for first place in the conference standings with one game to play. For Northwestern (7-21, 2-16) , it hopes to build off of its overtime W at Nebraska.
UW leads NU in the all-time series between the two programs by a 118-65 margin -- including winning the last three games. In Madison, Wisconsin holds a 67-32 advantage.
Be sure to read our game previews and give us your thoughts on the game below in our comments section!
Game Previews on AllBadgers.com
- Previewing the Northwestern Wildcats
- Wisconsin Badgers Bracketology Watch: Mar. 3
- Wisconsin Jumps into AP Top 25
- Wisconsin, the Big Ten Standings, and a Conference Title
- Northwestern vs. No. 24 Wisconsin: How to Watch, Projected Starters
Pregame
HALFTIME: Wisconsin 34, Northwestern 28
Halftime Team Stats
- Field Goal Percentage: Northwestern 37%, Wisconsin 45.2%
- Three-Point Percentage: NU 42.9% (3-7), UW 38.5% (5-13)
- Free Throws: NU 5-of-8, UW 1-of-1
- Rebounds: NU 19, UW 17
- Assists: NU 9, UW 5
- Turnovers: NU 7, UW 4
- Points in the Paint: NU 14, UW 16
Player Stats for Wisconsin
- Brad Davison: Seven points on 3-of-5 shooting, five rebounds, two assists
- Nate Reuvers: Seven points on 3-of-6 shooting
- Brevin Pritzl: Six points on 2-of-5 shooting, 2-of-3 from three-point range
- Aleem Ford: Three points on 1-of-5 shooting, three rebounds