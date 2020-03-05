AllBadgers
GAME THREAD: Northwestern vs. No. 24 Wisconsin

Jake Kocorowski

MADISON, Wis. -- The No. 24 Wisconsin Badgers hope to claim their seventh straight win and a place atop the Big Ten standings when they host Northwestern on Wednesday night inside the Kohl Center.

With a victory, Wisconsin (19-10 overall, 12-6 Big Ten) would tie No. 9 Maryland and No. 16 Michigan State for first place in the conference standings with one game to play. For Northwestern (7-21, 2-16) , it hopes to build off of its overtime W at Nebraska.

UW leads NU in the all-time series between the two programs by a 118-65 margin -- including winning the last three games. In Madison, Wisconsin holds a 67-32 advantage.

Be sure to read our game previews and give us your thoughts on the game below in our comments section!

Game Previews on AllBadgers.com

Pregame

HALFTIME: Wisconsin 34, Northwestern 28

Halftime Team Stats

  • Field Goal Percentage: Northwestern 37%, Wisconsin 45.2% 
  • Three-Point Percentage: NU 42.9% (3-7), UW 38.5% (5-13) 
  • Free Throws: NU 5-of-8, UW 1-of-1 
  • Rebounds: NU 19, UW 17 
  • Assists: NU 9, UW 5 
  • Turnovers: NU 7, UW 4 
  • Points in the Paint: NU 14, UW 16

Player Stats for Wisconsin

  • Brad Davison: Seven points on 3-of-5 shooting, five rebounds, two assists
  • Nate Reuvers: Seven points on 3-of-6 shooting
  • Brevin Pritzl: Six points on 2-of-5 shooting, 2-of-3 from three-point range
  • Aleem Ford: Three points on 1-of-5 shooting, three rebounds
Jake Kocorowski
Jake Kocorowski

Editor

Northwestern on a 13-4 run to cut the Badgers lead to eight points at 32-24. Wildcats have hit five of their last six.

Jake Kocorowski
Jake Kocorowski

Editor

Badgers leading 27-11 with 7:47 until halftime. Wisconsin shooting 57.9% (11-of-19). Reuvers and Pritzl with 6 points each. Team has five assists already tonight.

Jake Kocorowski
Jake Kocorowski

Editor

16-5 Badgers with 11:16 to play in the first half. Shooting's cooled off for both teams. Wisconsin has not scored in 3:43, Northwestern has not scored in 3:57. 16-5 #Badgers with 11:16 to play in the first half. Shooting's cooled off for both teams. Northwestern 1 of 10 shooting, Badgers 6 of 13

Jake Kocorowski
Jake Kocorowski

Editor

Badgers up 11-3 with 15:53 to play. Pritzl with six early points on two three-pointers. Trice with two assists.

