GAME THREAD: Northwestern vs. No. 24 Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. -- The No. 24 Wisconsin Badgers hope to claim their seventh straight win and a place atop the Big Ten standings when they host Northwestern on Wednesday night inside the Kohl Center.

With a victory, Wisconsin (19-10 overall, 12-6 Big Ten) would tie No. 9 Maryland and No. 16 Michigan State for first place in the conference standings with one game to play. For Northwestern (7-21, 2-16) , it hopes to build off of its overtime W at Nebraska.

UW leads NU in the all-time series between the two programs by a 118-65 margin -- including winning the last three games. In Madison, Wisconsin holds a 67-32 advantage.

Pregame

HALFTIME: Wisconsin 34, Northwestern 28

Halftime Team Stats

Field Goal Percentage: Northwestern 37%, Wisconsin 45.2%

Three-Point Percentage: NU 42.9% (3-7), UW 38.5% (5-13)

Free Throws: NU 5-of-8, UW 1-of-1

Rebounds: NU 19, UW 17

Assists: NU 9, UW 5

Turnovers: NU 7, UW 4

Points in the Paint: NU 14, UW 16

Player Stats for Wisconsin