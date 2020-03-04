Previewing the Northwestern Wildcats

The No. 14 Wisconsin Badgers will play for a share of first place in the Big Ten standings on Wednesday night when it hosts the Northwestern Wildcats in the Kohl Center.

This has been a tough season for head coach Chris Collins and his program. Before preparing for UW (19-10 overall, 12-6 Big Ten), Northwestern (7-21, 2-16) had lost 11 straight games before an 81-76 overtime victory at Nebraska on March 1.

The Wildcats still present some intriguing players that the Badgers will need to contain in sophomore forward Miller Kopp, freshman guard Boo Buie and graduate guard Pat Spencer.

Wisconsin leads Northwestern in the all-time series between the two programs by a 118-65 margin. In Madison, Wisconsin holds a 67-32 advantage.

As we do before all of UW's regular season games, AllBadgers.com presents particular team rankings and stats, along with key Wildcats to watch during this midweek conference matchup.

Team Rankings, Stats

AP Ranking: N/A

KenPom.com Ranking (as of March 3): 133 (No. 124 adjusted offensive efficiency, No. 171 adjusted defensive efficiency)

NCAA NET Ranking (as of March 3): 175

Statistics Northwestern Northwestern's Opponents Points Per Game 65.3 70.2 Field Goal Percentage 41.8 42.6 Three-Point Percentage 30.9 33.8 Free Throw Percentage 73.0 70.0 Rebounds Per Game 33.5 37.9 Assists Per Game 13.6 16.0 Turnovers Per Game 10.6 11.1 Steals Per Game 4.1 5.6 Blocks Per Game 3.0 3.4

As of the evening of March 3, Northwestern ranks last in the Big Ten in scoring offense and offensive rebounds (8.0 per game), and 12th in field goal percentage and three-point field goal percentage.

Defensively, the Wildcats rank last in three-point field goal percentage defense and steals, 12th in scoring defense, blocked shots and field goal percentage defense, and 13th in scoring margin and rebounding margin.

Players to Watch

Kopp leads Northwestern in scoring (13.3 points per game), three-point shooting percentage (39.9% -- which is also fourth in the Big Ten) and minutes played (32.0 per game). He hits 88.9% of his free throws and also brings in 3.6 rebounds per contest.

As called out by NU, the 6'7 forward has reached 10 or more points in 22 games this season.

A 6'2 guard, Buie ranks second in points per game (10.7). According to Northwestern's game notes, he has led the team in scoring in five contests. He also averages 2.7 assists per game.

A former lacrosse player, Spencer has averaged 10.6 points and 3.8 assists per game, and that latter statistic places him eighth in the conference as of March 3. He also shoots 45.4% from the field and 80.6% from the free throw line. That being said, he is not a three-point shooting threat (12 of 50 on attempts from deep, or 24%).

Redshirt freshman center Ryan Young has started all 28 games this season and leads the team in shooting percentage (53.6%) on way to nine points per contest. He pulls down six rebounds per game, though he shoots only 65.1% from the charity stripe and has attempted the most free throws on the team.

Freshman forward Robbie Beran has started 16 of 28 games for Northwestern on way to five points and 3.5 rebounds per outing. Forward Pete Nance, a 6'10 sophomore, contributes 8.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per contest.