AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Northwestern vs. No. 24 Wisconsin: How to Watch, Projected Starters

Jake Kocorowski

The No. 24 Wisconsin Badgers will have an opportunity to step into a tie for first place in the conference standings on Wednesday evening when they host Northwestern inside the Kohl Center.

With a victory against the Wildcats, Greg Gard's program would lift itself up to the top of the conference alongside No. 9 Maryland and No. 16 Michigan State.

UW (19-10 overall, 12-6 Big Ten) will also honor Brevin Pritzl, Michael Ballard and former Badger center Rashard Griffith before the game during its senior night festivities. The university's athletic department is encouraging those attending the game to get to their seats by 7:30 p.m. CT.

Wisconsin leads Northwestern (7-21, 2-16) in the all-time series between the two programs by a 118-65 margin -- including winning the last three games. In Madison, UW holds a 67-32 advantage. 

AllBadgers.com presents all the info you need to catch the Wednesday night conference clash inside the Kohl Center.

How to Watch

  • Teams: Northwestern Wildcats vs. Wisconsin Badgers
  • Date: Wednesday, March 4
  • Time: 8 p.m. CT
  • Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.
  • Television: BTN with Chris Vosters on play-by-play duties, Jess Settles as analyst
  • Streaming (watch): foxsportsgo.com and the FOX Sports GO App
  • Radio: Badger Radio Network with Matt Lepay doing the play-by-play and Mike Lucas providing analyst work
  • Streaming (listen): iHeartRadio app; SiriusXM 372

Odds

Game Previews on AllBadgers.com

Projected Starters

Wisconsin 

Position
Players
PPG
RPG
APG

G

D'Mitrik Trice

10.1

4.0

4.2

G

Brevin Pritzl

8.2

3.7

0.7

F

Aleem Ford

8.5

4.3

1.1

G

Brad Davison

9.9

4.3

1.9

F

Nate Reuvers

13.0

4.4

0.6

*Based on Wisconsin's game notes

Northwestern

Position
Player
PPG
RPG
APG

G

Pat Spencer

10.6

3.8

3.8

G

Boo Buie

10.7

2.1

2.7

F

Miller Kopp

13.3

2.2

1.25

F

Robbie Beran

5.0

3.5

0.5

C

Ryan Young

9.0

6.0

1.4

*Based on Northwestern's game notes

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Previewing the Northwestern Wildcats

A rough year for the Wildcats.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Badgers Bracketology Watch: Mar. 3

The experts are bumpin' up the Badgers!

Jake Kocorowski

by

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin 2020 Spring Football Previews: Wide Receivers

This position group will need to replace three contributors from 2019.

Jake Kocorowski

GAME THREAD: Minnesota vs. Wisconsin

Follow along and give us your thoughts on the game!

Jake Kocorowski

by

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin March 1 Junior Day Visitors

Who came to Madison this past weekend?

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Jumps into AP Top 25 Poll

First time all season for the Badgers.

Jake Kocorowski

by

Ct33

Four Observations from Wisconsin's Win vs. Minnesota

A quartet of takeaways from the Badgers' sixth straight victory.

Jake Kocorowski

by

Ryguy3

Wisconsin, the Big Ten Standings, and a Conference Title

A look at the contenders heading into the final week of the regular season.

Jake Kocorowski

by

Ct33

Wisconsin 2020 Spring Football Previews: Running Backs/Fullbacks

A look at the backs for these upcoming spring sessions.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin 2020 Spring Football Previews: Quarterbacks

A new series looks position-by-position on what to look forward to for spring football

Jake Kocorowski