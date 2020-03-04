Northwestern vs. No. 24 Wisconsin: How to Watch, Projected Starters

The No. 24 Wisconsin Badgers will have an opportunity to step into a tie for first place in the conference standings on Wednesday evening when they host Northwestern inside the Kohl Center.

With a victory against the Wildcats, Greg Gard's program would lift itself up to the top of the conference alongside No. 9 Maryland and No. 16 Michigan State.

UW (19-10 overall, 12-6 Big Ten) will also honor Brevin Pritzl, Michael Ballard and former Badger center Rashard Griffith before the game during its senior night festivities. The university's athletic department is encouraging those attending the game to get to their seats by 7:30 p.m. CT.

Wisconsin leads Northwestern (7-21, 2-16) in the all-time series between the two programs by a 118-65 margin -- including winning the last three games. In Madison, UW holds a 67-32 advantage.

AllBadgers.com presents all the info you need to catch the Wednesday night conference clash inside the Kohl Center.

How to Watch

Teams: Northwestern Wildcats vs. Wisconsin Badgers

Date: Wednesday, March 4

Time: 8 p.m. CT

Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.

Television: BTN with Chris Vosters on play-by-play duties, Jess Settles as analyst

Streaming (watch): foxsportsgo.com and the FOX Sports GO App

Radio: Badger Radio Network with Matt Lepay doing the play-by-play and Mike Lucas providing analyst work

Streaming (listen): iHeartRadio app; SiriusXM 372

Odds

Game Previews on AllBadgers.com

Projected Starters

Wisconsin

Position Players PPG RPG APG G D'Mitrik Trice 10.1 4.0 4.2 G Brevin Pritzl 8.2 3.7 0.7 F Aleem Ford 8.5 4.3 1.1 G Brad Davison 9.9 4.3 1.9 F Nate Reuvers 13.0 4.4 0.6

*Based on Wisconsin's game notes

Northwestern

Position Player PPG RPG APG G Pat Spencer 10.6 3.8 3.8 G Boo Buie 10.7 2.1 2.7 F Miller Kopp 13.3 2.2 1.25 F Robbie Beran 5.0 3.5 0.5 C Ryan Young 9.0 6.0 1.4

*Based on Northwestern's game notes