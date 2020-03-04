Northwestern vs. No. 24 Wisconsin: How to Watch, Projected Starters
Jake Kocorowski
The No. 24 Wisconsin Badgers will have an opportunity to step into a tie for first place in the conference standings on Wednesday evening when they host Northwestern inside the Kohl Center.
With a victory against the Wildcats, Greg Gard's program would lift itself up to the top of the conference alongside No. 9 Maryland and No. 16 Michigan State.
UW (19-10 overall, 12-6 Big Ten) will also honor Brevin Pritzl, Michael Ballard and former Badger center Rashard Griffith before the game during its senior night festivities. The university's athletic department is encouraging those attending the game to get to their seats by 7:30 p.m. CT.
Wisconsin leads Northwestern (7-21, 2-16) in the all-time series between the two programs by a 118-65 margin -- including winning the last three games. In Madison, UW holds a 67-32 advantage.
How to Watch
- Teams: Northwestern Wildcats vs. Wisconsin Badgers
- Date: Wednesday, March 4
- Time: 8 p.m. CT
- Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.
- Television: BTN with Chris Vosters on play-by-play duties, Jess Settles as analyst
- Streaming (watch): foxsportsgo.com and the FOX Sports GO App
- Radio: Badger Radio Network with Matt Lepay doing the play-by-play and Mike Lucas providing analyst work
- Streaming (listen): iHeartRadio app; SiriusXM 372
Projected Starters
Wisconsin
Position
Players
PPG
RPG
APG
G
D'Mitrik Trice
10.1
4.0
4.2
G
Brevin Pritzl
8.2
3.7
0.7
F
Aleem Ford
8.5
4.3
1.1
G
Brad Davison
9.9
4.3
1.9
F
Nate Reuvers
13.0
4.4
0.6
*Based on Wisconsin's game notes
Northwestern
Position
Player
PPG
RPG
APG
G
Pat Spencer
10.6
3.8
3.8
G
Boo Buie
10.7
2.1
2.7
F
Miller Kopp
13.3
2.2
1.25
F
Robbie Beran
5.0
3.5
0.5
C
Ryan Young
9.0
6.0
1.4