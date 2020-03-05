MADISON, Wis. -- The shooting may not have been pretty, but No. 24 Wisconsin now finds itself tied for first place heading into its regular season finale.

In a game where two teams made a combined 16-of-55 field goal attempts (29.1%) in the second half, Wisconsin held on and defeated Northwestern 63-48 inside the Kohl Center on Wednesday night.

The victory allows UW (20-10 overall, 13-6 Big Ten) to wiggle its way into a three-way tie atop the conference with No. 9 Maryland and No. 16 Michigan State with one regular season game to play.

Greg Gard's team also finishes 15-1 on the year at home. Now, the Badgers will prepare for a weekend showdown at Indiana with a chance to clinch at least a share of the conference crown.

AllBadgers.com presents our "Instant Reaction" after every Wisconsin contest, highlighting key stats, our player of the game and leaders of both programs.

Key Stats of the Game

Shooting

Northwestern shooting percentage overall: 31.5% (17-of-54)

Northwestern shooting percentage in second half: 25.9% (7-of-27)

Northwestern three-point shooting percentage overall: 20% (3-of-15)

Wisconsin shooting percentage overall: 39% (23-of-59)

Wisconsin shooting percentage in second half: 32.1% (9-of-28)

Wisconsin three-point shooting percentage: 32% (8-of-25, just 3-of-12 in second half)

Combined shooting for both teams in the second half: 16-of-55 (29.1%)

Free Throws

Free throw attempts by Northwestern in first half: 5-of-8

Free throw attempts by Wisconsin in first half: 1-of-1

Free throw attempts by Northwestern in second half: 6-of-7

Free throw attempts by Wisconsin in second half: 8-of-11

Key runs

Run Northwestern closed on in last 5:40 of the first half: 17-6

Player of the Game

Let's give it to Nate Reuvers and Brad Davison for this game. The former led the team in scoring (11 points) on 4-of-9 shooting and grabbed four rebounds in the win.

Davison nearly recorded a double double with a nine-point, eight-rebound performance. He also dished out two assists.

Leaders for Wisconsin

Junior forward Nate Reuvers: 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting, 3-of-3 from free-throw line; four rebounds

Redshirt senior guard Brevin Pritzl: Nine points on 3-of-9 shooting; six rebounds

Redshirt junior forward Micah Potter: Nine points on 3-of-7 shooting; five rebounds

Redshirt junior forward Aleem Ford: Nine points on 3-of-11 shooting, 1-of-7 from three-point range; eight rebounds

Redshirt junior guard D'Mitrik Trice: Eight points on 3-of-9 shooting; three rebounds, four assists

Junior guard Brad Davison: Nine points on 3-of-7 shooting; eight rebounds, two assists

Leaders for Northwestern