Wisconsin 2020 Basketball Signees Unveil Jersey Numbers

For Wisconsin's 2020 class, a half-dozen players will come to Madison as the newest members of men's basketball program. On Wednesday, they announced their new jersey numbers when they begin to play as Badgers.

Here are the numbers unveiled by the players, along with the previous statements about each student-athlete from head coach Greg Gard.

Guard Lorne Bowman (No. 10)

Gard discussing Bowman from November's press release:

“We are ecstatic to have Lorne join our Badger family. He’s the ultimate competitor, both on the court and in the classroom, and we can’t wait to begin working with him. It was evident early on that Lorne is exactly what we look for and he’s only continued to improve. Lorne plays at his own pace, always under control, giving his team whatever it needs in the right moments with a skillset that can turn from scoring guard to playmaker in an instant. He has a great ability to get the ball where it needs to be and can also create shots with his tremendous pull-up game. Lorne displays natural leadership, both by his extreme work ethic and also through his communication on and off the court. Lorne and his family are a pleasure to be around and represent everything that being a Badger is about.”

Forward Ben Carlson (No. 20)

Gard discussing Carlson from November's press release:

“We are very excited to add Ben to our program. His commitment to academic excellence is extremely impressive, even on a national level. He has challenged himself year in and year out to become as well rounded a student as possible and he’s looking forward to continuing to develop at our prestigious university. On the court, Ben has a tremendously diverse skillset that should ultimately allow him to be effective in the post, off the dribble and from the perimeter as a shooter. His skills, combined with his great athletic ability, has us excited to begin working with Ben to help him reach his goals as a Badger.”

Center Steven Crowl (No. 22)

Gard discussing Crowl from November's press release:

“Steven has so many of the characteristics that we look for, both on and off the basketball court. He has excelled at a high level both on the court and in the classroom. From the first time we saw him, Steven has continued to grow and develop as a player. He has a great feel for the game and he will be able to utilize all those skills as he continues to develop. Steven has the ability to score both inside and out, which will add him to a long list of big men who have come through this program over the years. We are excited to add Steven to the Badger basketball family.”

Guard Johnny Davis (No. 1)

Gard discussing Davis from November's press release:

“Johnny is the ultimate competitor. He’s proven that on the basketball court, on the football field and in the classroom. Johnny’s ability to play and guard multiple positions is extremely valuable in today’s game. He brings a tremendous toughness and competitive spirit to both ends of the floor. His experiences as a high school quarterback will serve him well as he makes the transition to a collegiate basketball player. He has grown up watching Wisconsin Basketball and takes pride in wearing our colors. We’re excited to get to work with him and to help him reach his potential as a Badger in the years to come.”

Guard Jordan Davis (No. 24)

Gard discussing Davis from November's press release:

“We are thrilled to welcome Jordan to our program. His commitment and work ethic on the basketball court and in the classroom is exactly what we look for in a Wisconsin student-athlete. Jordan brings a certain level of toughness to the basketball court that has been developed on the football field as a star receiver. He comes from a winning culture at La Crosse Central and knows what it takes to compete for championships. He has known Badger Basketball his entire life and his commitment shows how much pride he has in representing Wisconsin.”

Forward Carter Gilmore (No. 14)

Gard discussing Gilmore from March's press release:

“We are really excited to announce the addition of Carter Gilmore to our 2020 class and our program. Carter has grown up a Badger fan and has worked extremely hard on the court and in the classroom to put himself in a position to have success here at Wisconsin. Both of his parents, Brian and Stephanie, had successful careers at UW-Platteville and played an important role in Carter’s development as a student and player. Carter has also been a part of a very successful high school program at Arrowhead and will come in with an understanding of the commitment it takes to win championships. He has a versatile skill set and a high basketball IQ and understanding of the game. We are looking forward to working with Carter to help him reach his goals as a Badger.”

