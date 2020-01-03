Wisconsin vs. Ohio State: How to Watch, Projected Starters
Head coach Greg Gard and his Wisconsin men's basketball program look to kick off 2020 on a winning note when it takes on No. 5 Ohio State in Columbus on Friday.
Wisconsin (8-5, 1-1 Big Ten) currently rides a three-game winning streak into Value City Arena. Redshirt junior guard D'Mitrik Trice has averaged 20.3 points per game and shot 57.1% from three-point range in those trio of contests. That includes a career-high 31 points at home against Milwaukee on Dec. 21 and a game-high 21 points on the road at Tennessee on Dec. 28.
Ohio State (11-2, 1-1) ended 2019 on a sour note in a 67-59 loss on the road at West Virginia. However. three players currently average double digits for the conference powerhouse, including high-profile forward Kaleb Wesson and former Wisconsin target D.J. Carton.
How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
- Time: 6 p.m. CT
- Where: Value Center Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- Television: FS1 with Tim Brando on play-by-play duties with Donny Marshall as the analyst
- Radio: Badger Radio Network with Matt Lepay doing the play-by-play and Mike Lucas providing analyst work
- Streaming (listen): iHeartRadio app; SiriusXM 380
Projected Starters
Wisconsin
Position
Player
PPG
RPG
APG
G
D'Mitrik Trice (RS-Jr.)
10.6
4.4
3.4
F
Aleem Ford (RS-Jr.)
9.9
4.5
1.4
G
Kobe King (RS-So.)
9.9
3.4
1.3
G
Brad Davison (Jr.)
9.3
4.1
2.1
F
Nate Reuvers
14.7
5.4
0.6
*Based on Wisconsin's game notes
Ohio State
Position
Player
PPG
RPG
APG
G
Luther Muhammad (So.)
7.6
1.5
1.5
G
C.J. Walker (Jr.)
7.8
2.5
3.5
F
Andre Wesson (Sr.)
7.8
3.5
1.9
F
Kyle Young (Jr.)
8.3
6.8
0.9
F
Kaleb Wesson (Jr.)
14.2
9.0
2.0
*Based on Ohio State's game notes
Ohio State team stats
KenPom rating: No. 3 (No. 10 adjusted efficiency for offense, No. 4 adjusted efficiency for defense)
NET rating: No. 3
Stat
OSU
Opponents
Points per game
77.6
58.2
Field goal percentage
47.9
35.6
Three-point percentage
40.3
30.1
Free throw percentage
72.9
63.8
Rebounds per game
40.2
31.7
Assists per game
15.3
9.4
Turnovers per game
13.8
13.8
Blocks per game
4.1
2.4