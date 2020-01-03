Wisconsin vs. Ohio State: How to Watch, Projected Starters

Head coach Greg Gard and his Wisconsin men's basketball program look to kick off 2020 on a winning note when it takes on No. 5 Ohio State in Columbus on Friday.

Wisconsin (8-5, 1-1 Big Ten) currently rides a three-game winning streak into Value City Arena. Redshirt junior guard D'Mitrik Trice has averaged 20.3 points per game and shot 57.1% from three-point range in those trio of contests. That includes a career-high 31 points at home against Milwaukee on Dec. 21 and a game-high 21 points on the road at Tennessee on Dec. 28.

Ohio State (11-2, 1-1) ended 2019 on a sour note in a 67-59 loss on the road at West Virginia. However. three players currently average double digits for the conference powerhouse, including high-profile forward Kaleb Wesson and former Wisconsin target D.J. Carton.

How to Watch

Date: Friday, Jan. 3, 2020

Time: 6 p.m. CT

Where: Value Center Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Television: FS1 with Tim Brando on play-by-play duties with Donny Marshall as the analyst

Radio: Badger Radio Network with Matt Lepay doing the play-by-play and Mike Lucas providing analyst work

Streaming (listen): iHeartRadio app; SiriusXM 380

Projected Starters

Wisconsin

Position Player PPG RPG APG G D'Mitrik Trice (RS-Jr.) 10.6 4.4 3.4 F Aleem Ford (RS-Jr.) 9.9 4.5 1.4 G Kobe King (RS-So.) 9.9 3.4 1.3 G Brad Davison (Jr.) 9.3 4.1 2.1 F Nate Reuvers 14.7 5.4 0.6

*Based on Wisconsin's game notes

Ohio State

Position Player PPG RPG APG G Luther Muhammad (So.) 7.6 1.5 1.5 G C.J. Walker (Jr.) 7.8 2.5 3.5 F Andre Wesson (Sr.) 7.8 3.5 1.9 F Kyle Young (Jr.) 8.3 6.8 0.9 F Kaleb Wesson (Jr.) 14.2 9.0 2.0

*Based on Ohio State's game notes

Ohio State team stats

KenPom rating: No. 3 (No. 10 adjusted efficiency for offense, No. 4 adjusted efficiency for defense)

NET rating: No. 3