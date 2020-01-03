Wisconsin vs. Ohio State: How to Watch, Projected Starters

AllBadgers
Head coach Greg Gard and his Wisconsin men's basketball program look to kick off 2020 on a winning note when it takes on No. 5 Ohio State in Columbus on Friday.

Wisconsin (8-5, 1-1 Big Ten) currently rides a three-game winning streak into Value City Arena. Redshirt junior guard D'Mitrik Trice has averaged 20.3 points per game and shot 57.1% from three-point range in those trio of contests. That includes a career-high 31 points at home against Milwaukee on Dec. 21 and a game-high 21 points on the road at Tennessee on Dec. 28.

Ohio State (11-2, 1-1) ended 2019 on a sour note in a 67-59 loss on the road at West Virginia. However. three players currently average double digits for the conference powerhouse, including high-profile forward Kaleb Wesson and former Wisconsin target D.J. Carton.

How to Watch

  • Date: Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
  • Time: 6 p.m. CT
  • Where: Value Center Arena in Columbus, Ohio
  • Television: FS1 with Tim Brando on play-by-play duties with Donny Marshall as the analyst
  • Radio: Badger Radio Network with Matt Lepay doing the play-by-play and Mike Lucas providing analyst work
  • Streaming (listen): iHeartRadio app; SiriusXM 380

Projected Starters

Wisconsin

Position
Player
PPG
RPG
APG

G

D'Mitrik Trice (RS-Jr.)

10.6

4.4

3.4

F

Aleem Ford (RS-Jr.)

9.9

4.5

1.4

G

Kobe King (RS-So.)

9.9

3.4

1.3

G

Brad Davison (Jr.)

9.3

4.1

2.1

F

Nate Reuvers

14.7

5.4

0.6

*Based on Wisconsin's game notes

Ohio State 

Position
Player
PPG
RPG
APG

G

Luther Muhammad (So.)

7.6

1.5

1.5

G

C.J. Walker (Jr.)

7.8

2.5

3.5

F

Andre Wesson (Sr.)

7.8

3.5

1.9

F

Kyle Young (Jr.)

8.3

6.8

0.9

F

Kaleb Wesson (Jr.)

14.2

9.0

2.0

*Based on Ohio State's game notes

Ohio State team stats

KenPom rating: No. 3 (No. 10 adjusted efficiency for offense, No. 4 adjusted efficiency for defense)

NET rating: No. 3

Stat
OSU
Opponents

Points per game

77.6

58.2

Field goal percentage

47.9

35.6

Three-point percentage

40.3

30.1

Free throw percentage

72.9

63.8

Rebounds per game

40.2

31.7

Assists per game

15.3

9.4

Turnovers per game

13.8

13.8

Blocks per game

4.1

2.4

