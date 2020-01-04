Three Observations from Wisconsin's Win at Ohio State

The new year starts off on a winning note for Wisconsin as it knocked off No. 5 Ohio State in Columbus on Friday evening with a 61-57 victory.

Despite shooting poorly on the road once again, the Badgers contained the Buckeyes overall from the field and received some extremely productive minutes from its true freshman forward. Wisconsin (9-5, 2-1 Big Ten) now rides a four-game winning streak back to Madison for a conference matchup against Illinois next week.

AllBadgers.com breaks down three observations from UW's second road win of the 2019-20 season and, arguably its biggest victory through 14 games.

Tyler Wahl showed incredible moxie and composure in a road environment

The true freshman averaged 15.3 minutes heading into the Big Ten tilt in Columbus, but he came up huge on Friday night. In about 25 minutes on the floor, the forward contributed seven rebounds, four points, three steals and two assists.

Maybe the most impressive part of Wahl's effort on Friday night was Gard's trust to keep the first-year player in the game late, and it paid dividends. With under two minutes left in regulation, his dish to Nate Reuvers -- who proceeded to drain a mid-range jumper for two of his team-high 17 points -- gave Wisconsin a lead it would not relinquish.

Wahl's hustle was on display when he was on the floor, and with about 29 seconds left in the game, he arguably made his biggest play of the night. With Wisconsin up by one, the forward went up and snagged an offensive rebound -- his fifth of the night -- to continue the possession. After an Ohio State foul, D'Mitrik Trice hit both free throws to extend the lead to 57-54 with 26 seconds to play.

Wisconsin shot poorly, especially from three-point range, but held Ohio State in check

The Badgers' shooting woes on the road continued inside Value Center Arena, as they connected on only 37.5% of their shots (21 of 56). That included just 26.1% of their opportunities from beyond the arc (six of 23). In the second half, Wisconsin made just two of 12 three-point tries.

That being said, it contained Ohio State's offensive attack enough to the tune of 40.4% shooting, including hitting just six of 20 attempts from deep (30%). Though standout forward Kaleb Wesson gashed UW for a game-high 22 points on seven of 10 field goals attempts and grabbed 13 rebounds, the rest of the team made only 12 of 37 shots.

Wisconsin withstood key Ohio State runs

The Buckeyes kicked off the conference contest with a 7-0 spree to start the game and a 13-2 run to regain the lead early in the second half. Their largest advantage extended to seven points at one point in each half, but the Badgers battled back and put together runs of their own to chip away and ultimately pull out the win.

An 8-2 clip in a two-minute, six-second frame allowed Wisconsin to tie the game at 47-47 with 6:51 to play in the second half.

OSU fought back and used a 4-0 run to gain a two-possession advantage, but Wahl, Reuvers and Brevin Pritzl allowed UW to counter in scoring eight straight points in just over three minutes' time. That gave UW a 55-51 lead with 68 seconds remaining in regulation.

Guard Duane Washington, Jr. connected on a three-pointer with about 57 seconds left to cut the UW lead down to one point. However, Wisconsin showed resiliency in a high-pressure situation, hitting six consecutive free throws in that final minute, inside a tough road arena to claim the upset victory.