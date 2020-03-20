AllBadgers
Wisconsin Releases "One Shining Moment" Video

Jake Kocorowski

With no March Madness due to concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic, ESPN decided to run a BPI-projected NCAA Tournament simulation earlier this year. 

It crowned Wisconsin as its champion.

Yes, it may not be real, but fans and the athletic department have had some fun with the "news." 

On Friday afternoon, UW also released its "One Shining Moment" video as seen below.

Once again, UW's video department knocked this out of the park -- as has been seen for their various other productions ranging from football to volleyball, women's hockey and the other programs.

Wisconsin (21-10 overall, 14-6 Big Ten) finished the regular season on an eight-game winning streak on way to a share of the conference regular season championship with No. 9 Michigan State and No. 12 Maryland.

Stay tuned to AllBadgers.com later on Friday as we will have a Q&A up on the creator of the video, producer Jerry Mao.

