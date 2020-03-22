This Day in Wisconsin Athletics History: March 22

From time to time, AllBadgers.com will look at specific dates in Wisconsin athletics history and pick out particular games or events that stand out and call out what stands out among them. While we cannot enjoy live sports at the moment with the COVID-19 pandemic, let's look back on what took place on this spring day.

March 22 is apparently a popular date for the Wisconsin and Oregon to face off during NCAA Tournament basketball games.

Looking within the past decade, the Badgers and Ducks have squared off during March Madness three times, with the former winning twice. Both of those UW wins came during the program's consecutive Final Four runs.

2014

The first was came during the 2014 tournament inside the Bradley Center. Wisconsin needed to make the easy drive east on I-94 to reach Milwaukee, and the arena was very pro-UW.

Down by 12 at halftime, Wisconsin fought back thanks in part to a 17-6 run. Five Badgers recorded double figures in scoring, led by Frank Kaminsky's 19 points.

Ben Brust's three-pointer with about 1:07 to play -- one of the more iconic shots in Wisconsin tournament history -- erupted the Badger faithful inside the Bradley Center as UW took the lead at 77-75.

Bo Ryan's team also connected on 11 three-pointers on the night, shooting 39.3% from deep and 48.3% overall.

2015

A 10-2 run in the closing minutes of this round of 32 game helped Wisconsin capture its second win in as many seasons over Oregon in a 72-65 victory.

Sam Dekker led the way with 17 points on 6-of-12 shooting and grabbed five rebounds on way to the Sweet 16. Three other Badgers scored in double figures as well, which included Kaminsky chipping in 16 points and seven boards.

UW shot 43.1% from the floor but made 21 of 29 from the free throw line.

2019

The lone defeat in the past decade came last season. Tied at the half, Oregon went on to dominate the final 20 minutes to end UW's season in a 72-45 win.

Wisconsin shot only 30.6% in the second half, a mere 21.1% (4-of-19) from three-point range. On the flip side, Greg Gard's team allowed Oregon to make 70.8% of their attempts from the field in that timeframe.

Guard Payton Pritchard led the way for the Ducks with 19 points, five rebounds and seven assists. Only two Badgers reached double figures, as Ethan Happ and Khalil Iverson scored 12 a piece in what became their final game as college basketball players.

Wisconsin holds a 5-3 all-time series lead over Oregon.

Wisconsin Women's Hockey Domination

We cannot talk about this date without a chance to talk about the Badgers' women's hockey program. A year ago today, it defeated Clarkson 5-0 in one of the NCAA semifinal matchups in Hamden, Conn. Annie Pankowski scored two of the five goals for Mark Johnson's program, and Kristen Campbell stopped 14 shots for the shutout. Of course, UW captured its fifth national championship days later with a 2-0 win over Minnesota.

Exactly nine years prior in 2009, the Badgers earned their third title with a 5-0 win over Mercyhurst. Three goals in the second period broke the game open, and five different players scored one each. Center Erica Lawler tallied three assists while goalie Jessie Vetter recorded 37 saves in the shutout.