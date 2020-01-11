GAME THREAD: Wisconsin vs. No. 20 Penn State

Wisconsin looks to make it a baker's dozen's worth of consecutive wins over Penn State on Saturday afternoon inside the Bryce Jordan Center.

UW (9-6 overall, 2-2 Big Ten) comes off a rough one-point loss at home against Illinois on Wednesday, while PSU (12-3, 2-2) fell to Rutgers at the RAC on Tuesday.

Can the Badgers take down another Top 25 opponent away from the Kohl Center?

FIRST HALF

First media timeout

Neither team scored in the first four-plus minutes with some rough shooting. Wisconsin is containing any type of tempo or transition Penn State has shown so far, but they have not capitalized on the offensive end.

Third media timeout

There has been scoring ... mostly by Wisconsin's Micah Potter and Penn State's Lamar Stevens. Wisconsin up 18-9 with 7:31 left in the first half.

Potter's just been everywhere, scoring 12 points and grabbing six rebounds early on. He also connected on two of three from beyond the arc. Brad Davison, Kobe King and Tyler Wahl all have chipped in baskets for UW.

Stevens has seven of Penn State's nine points right now. Nittany Lions just three of 18 from the field and have not hit from deep on seven tries.

Last media timeout

Micah Potter is feeling it in Happy Valley. The big man is up 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting. That includes draining four of five from three-point range. Not known for his offensive play necessarily, Jamari Wheeler connect on two three-pointers.

HALFTIME

SECOND HALF

First media timeout

Wisconsin still up 11 points at 36-25. Davison up to seven points and seven rebounds in the game. UW shooting 34.2% from the field, but Penn State is even worse at 26.5%.