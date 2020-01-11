AllBadgers
Wisconsin vs. Penn State: How to Watch, Projected Starters

Jake Kocorowski

Another significant road test awaits the Wisconsin Badgers when they take on the No. 20 Penn State Nittany Lions in Happy Valley on Saturday afternoon.

Wisconsin (9-6 overall. 2-2 Big Ten) looks to upset another Top 25 program away from the Kohl Center as it did on Jan. 3 against now-No. 11 Ohio State. On Wednesday, however, head coach Greg Gard and his team could not hold a six-point halftime lead in a 71-70 loss to Illinois.

Penn State (12-3, 2-2) holds an undefeated record in nine tries at the Bryce Jordan Center. Despite a loss inside the RAC to Rutgers on Tuesday, four players still average double figures heading into the conference matchup.

Wisconsin leads the all-time series 38-10 -- including winning the last 12 contests -- and the Badgers hold a 17-7 advantage over the Nittany Lions in University Park.

AllBadgers.com presents how to catch all the action for Saturday's action, along with our game previews and projected starters.

How to Watch

  • Teams: Wisconsin Badgers vs. No. 20 Penn State Nittany Lions
  • Date: Saturday, Jan. 11
  • Time: 1:15 p.m. CT
  • Where: Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa.
  • Television: BTN with Wayne Randazzo on play-by-play duties and Shon Morris as analyst
  • Steaming (television): FOX Sports app or FOXSports.com
  • Radio: Badger Radio Network with Matt Lepay doing the play-by-play and Mike Lucas providing analyst work
  • Streaming (listen): iHeartRadio app; SiriusXM 381

Game Previews from AllBadgers.com

Projected Starters

Wisconsin

Position
Player
PPG
RPG
APG

G

D'Mitrik Trice (RS-Jr.)

10.1

4.2

3.3

F

Aleem Ford (RS-Jr.)

9.2

4.1

1.3

G

Kobe King (RS-So.)

10.9

3.2

1.1

G

Brad Davison (Jr.)

8.5

4.1

1.9

F

Nate Reuvers (Jr.)

14.3

5.6

0.6

*Based on Wisconsin's game notes

Penn State

Position
Player
PPG
RPG
APG

F

Lamar Stevens (Sr.)

16.1

6.9

2.5

F

Mike Watkins (Sr.)

11.1

8.8

0.6

G

Myreon Jones (So.)

14.3

3.0

2.9

G

Myles Dread (So.)

8.3

3.1

2.6

G

Jamari Wheeler (Jr.)

3.8

2.8

2.8

*Based on Penn State's game notes

Comments

