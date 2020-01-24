AllBadgers
GAME THREAD: Wisconsin vs. Purdue

The Wisconsin Badgers look to take down Purdue in another key Big Ten contest away from the Kohl Center.

UW (12-7 overall, 5-3 Big Ten) comes off an 82-68 win at home over Nebraska. Despite the program only being 4-40 when playing inside Mackey Arena, Greg Gard's team has pulled off road wins at Ohio State and at Penn State this month.

Purdue (10-9, 3-5) recently lost at home to Illinois on Tuesday night, but it holds an 18-71 all-time series lead against Wisconsin when playing in West Lafayette.

Follow along and give AllBadgers.com your thoughts on the game in the comments field below!

PREGAME

FIRST HALF

First Media Timeout

Wisconsin trails Purdue 7-5 with 15:37 left in the first half. Boilermakers already with three offensive rebounds and five second chance points. Badgers shooting 2-of-4 from the field but 0-of-2 from three-point range.

Second Media Timeout

Badgers trail 15-7 with 11:53 before intermission. Purdue has four offensive rebounds and seven second chance points. Boilermakers currently on a 13-2 run in the last 5:04.

Third Media Timeout

Purdue now holds a 22-11 lead over Wisconsin at the third media timeout. 6:46 until halftime. Badgers shooting just 4-of-12 from the field, 0-of-4 from deep. Boilermakers just 35% shooting, but 8 offensive rebounds and seven second chance points. UW being dominated on the glass by a 16-5 margin. Yikes.

Last Media Timeout

UW trailing Purdue 31-15 with 1:55 until intermission. Badgers 0 for 6 from 3-pt range; Boilermakers 5 for 10. Purdue has three times the amount of rebounds as Wisconsin (21 to seven). Nate Reuvers with a team-high seven points.

HALFTIME: Purdue 33, Wisconsin 15

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Jake Kocorowski
Jake Kocorowski

Editor

This is slowly turning into one of those games where nothing may go right.

Basketball

