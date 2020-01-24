Wisconsin vs. Purdue: How to Watch, Projected Starters

The Wisconsin Badgers hope to win for just the fifth time at Mackey Arena in the venue's history when they take on the Purdue Boilermakers on Friday night.

UW (12-7 overall, 5-3 Big Ten) drained a school-record 18 three-pointers in its 82-68 win over Nebraska on Tuesday night. On that same evening, Purdue (10-9, 3-5) dropped a home contest to Illinois in West Lafayette.

AllBadgers.com presents how to watch, listen, or stream all the Big Ten action as Greg Gard's team hopes to derail the Boilermakers.

How to Watch

Teams: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Purdue Boilermakers

Date: Friday, Jan. 24

Time: 6 p.m. CT

Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.

Television: FS1 with Brandon Gaudin on play-by-play duties and Stephen Bardo as analyst

Steaming (television): FOX Sports GO app or foxsportsgo.com

Radio: Badger Radio Network with Matt Lepay doing the play-by-play and Mike Lucas providing analyst work

Streaming (listen): iHeartRadio app; SiriusXM 380

Odds

Projected Starters

Wisconsin

Position Player PPG RPG APG G D'Mitrik Trice 9.0 4.2 3.5 F Aleem Ford 7.8 3.7 1.3 G Kobe King 10.6 2.9 1.4 G Brad Davison 9.3 4.6 1.8 F Nate Reuvers 14.0 5.4 0.5

*Based on previous game notes

Purdue

Position Player PPG RPG APG F Trevion Williams 11.3 7.5 1.4 C Matt Haarms 10.0 5.3 1.2 G Eric Hunter, Jr. 10.5 3.4 2.7 G Nojel Eastern 5.3 4.4 2.4 G Sasha Stefanovic 9.6 2.6 1.7

*Based on Purdue's game notes