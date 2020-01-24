AllBadgers
Wisconsin vs. Purdue: How to Watch, Projected Starters

Jake Kocorowski

The Wisconsin Badgers hope to win for just the fifth time at Mackey Arena in the venue's history when they take on the Purdue Boilermakers on Friday night.

UW (12-7 overall, 5-3 Big Ten) drained a school-record 18 three-pointers in its 82-68 win over Nebraska on Tuesday night. On that same evening, Purdue (10-9, 3-5) dropped a home contest to Illinois in West Lafayette.

AllBadgers.com presents how to watch, listen, or stream all the Big Ten action as Greg Gard's team hopes to derail the Boilermakers.

How to Watch

  • Teams: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Purdue Boilermakers
  • Date: Friday, Jan. 24
  • Time: 6 p.m. CT
  • Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.
  • Television: FS1 with Brandon Gaudin on play-by-play duties and Stephen Bardo as analyst
  • Steaming (television): FOX Sports GO app or foxsportsgo.com
  • Radio: Badger Radio Network with Matt Lepay doing the play-by-play and Mike Lucas providing analyst work
  • Streaming (listen): iHeartRadio app; SiriusXM 380

Game Previews from AllBadgers.com

Odds

Projected Starters

Wisconsin 

Position
Player
PPG
RPG
APG

G

D'Mitrik Trice

9.0

4.2

3.5

F

Aleem Ford

7.8

3.7

1.3

G

Kobe King

10.6

2.9

1.4

G

Brad Davison

9.3

4.6

1.8

F

Nate Reuvers

14.0

5.4

0.5

*Based on previous game notes

Purdue

Position
Player
PPG
RPG
APG

F

Trevion Williams

11.3

7.5

1.4

C

Matt Haarms 

10.0

5.3

1.2

G

Eric Hunter, Jr.

10.5

3.4

2.7

G

Nojel Eastern

5.3

4.4

2.4

G

Sasha Stefanovic

9.6

2.6

1.7

*Based on Purdue's game notes

