Wisconsin vs. Purdue: How to Watch, Projected Starters
Jake Kocorowski
The Wisconsin Badgers hope to win for just the fifth time at Mackey Arena in the venue's history when they take on the Purdue Boilermakers on Friday night.
UW (12-7 overall, 5-3 Big Ten) drained a school-record 18 three-pointers in its 82-68 win over Nebraska on Tuesday night. On that same evening, Purdue (10-9, 3-5) dropped a home contest to Illinois in West Lafayette.
AllBadgers.com presents how to watch, listen, or stream all the Big Ten action as Greg Gard's team hopes to derail the Boilermakers.
How to Watch
- Teams: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Purdue Boilermakers
- Date: Friday, Jan. 24
- Time: 6 p.m. CT
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.
- Television: FS1 with Brandon Gaudin on play-by-play duties and Stephen Bardo as analyst
- Steaming (television): FOX Sports GO app or foxsportsgo.com
- Radio: Badger Radio Network with Matt Lepay doing the play-by-play and Mike Lucas providing analyst work
- Streaming (listen): iHeartRadio app; SiriusXM 380
Game Previews from AllBadgers.com
Odds
Projected Starters
Wisconsin
Position
Player
PPG
RPG
APG
G
D'Mitrik Trice
9.0
4.2
3.5
F
Aleem Ford
7.8
3.7
1.3
G
Kobe King
10.6
2.9
1.4
G
Brad Davison
9.3
4.6
1.8
F
Nate Reuvers
14.0
5.4
0.5
Purdue
Position
Player
PPG
RPG
APG
F
Trevion Williams
11.3
7.5
1.4
C
Matt Haarms
10.0
5.3
1.2
G
Eric Hunter, Jr.
10.5
3.4
2.7
G
Nojel Eastern
5.3
4.4
2.4
G
Sasha Stefanovic
9.6
2.6
1.7