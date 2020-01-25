Three Observations from Wisconsin's Loss at Purdue

Another game inside Mackey Arena, another loss inside Mackey Arena for the Wisconsin Badgers.

Wisconsin ran into a rebounding Purdue program in a 70-51 loss in West Lafayette on Friday night.

AllBadgers.com breaks down three observations from the loss that leaves Wisconsin (12-8 overall, 5-4 Big Ten) now 4-41 all-time inside Mackey Arena.

Wisconsin Dominated on the Glass by Purdue

For those watching the game, Wisconsin got the necessary initial stops on defense, but Purdue just wiped the court on the offensive boards and overall in rebounding.

Overall for the game, Purdue out-rebounded Wisconsin by 26 and had as many offensive boards as the Badgers had total (16). That helped in leading to 19 second half points.

Evan Boudreaux finished with a double-double of 10 points and 13 rebounds -- seven of those boards on the offensive end.

At one point in the first half, the Boilermakers held a huge 21-7 advantage over the Badgers in that category. In those first 20 minutes altogether, Purdue more than doubled their total over UW by a 24-10 mark.

With Boilermaker big men Matt Haarms and Trevion Williams both having some first half foul trouble, Boudreaux reeled in six rebounds overall, three on the offensive glass.

Wisconsin's Three-Point Shooting Still Cold Again on the Road

Yes, UW hit a school-record 18 threes against Nebraska on Tuesday night ... at home. Coming into Friday's game, the Badgers connected on just 26.1% away from the Kohl Center. Against Purdue, they still shot frosty away from Madison.

Inside Mackey Arena, UW missed its first 11 shots from deep before redshirt junior D'Mitrik Trice sunk one with 15:51 to play in the second half.

Granted, Wisconsin shot seven of 14 from beyond the arc in the final 20 minutes to finish the game at 31.8% in that category, but the game was pretty much in hand. Trice finished the game tied for a team-high 11 points and made two of three from deep. Redshirt senior Brevin Pritzl

Inside Presence Diminished

Wisconsin only scored 20 of its 51 points in the paint on the evening and only got to the line eight times on Friday night in West Lafayette.

For that matter, Purdue contained redshirt sophomore Kobe King -- whose presence on creating opportunities inside is key for Wisconsin's offensive game -- to zero points on five shot attempts in about 28 minutes of game action. The guard also missed two free throw attempts.

Forwards Nate Reuvers and Micah Potter scored 10 and 11 points each, but they combined for just 14 points in non three-point makes.